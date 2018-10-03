What about Waterloo?

Waterloo

“The University of Waterloo is a special place. Located about an hour west of Toronto in the burgeoning Canadian tech hub of Kitchener-Waterloo, it has established itself as one of Canada’s reigning STEM schools. I won’t deny it, we are a studious bunch. And we’re ambitious, too. Programs like Velocity have helped students from all over campus launch start-ups. Our massive and highly connected co-op program can land you jobs with Silicon Valley giants. There are incredible research opportunities in every faculty. UW is a place where your ideas can thrive. It’s better to try and fail than to not try at all.” – University Insider Verity Martin

Wilfrid Laurier

“Wilfrid Laurier University built its identity around its successful business program, but it now provides solid programs in the arts and sciences. Being close to the world-renowned tech community in Waterloo gives students from all disciplines access to lucrative job opportunities without the hefty housing prices of other major hubs in the country.” – University Insider Manjot Bhuller

