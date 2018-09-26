World ranking names nine Canadian universities to prestigious list for 2019

The University of Toronto, UBC and McGill are the top three Canadian universities on the 2019 World University Rankings, published by Times Higher Education. Overall, nine schools from Canada ranked among the top 200 on the global list, up from just six schools in the previous year.
As the top ranked Canadian school, the University of Toronto placed 21st on the list, followed by UBC at 37 and McGill, which landed at 44, a tie with the Technical University of Munich. Meanwhile, the University of Montreal cracked the top 100 for the first time since 2013, claiming the 90th spot. New Canadian additions to the top 200 include the University of Ottawa (176), Western University (190) and the University of Calgary (199).
Overall, the University of Oxford placed first on the ranking, followed by the University of Cambridge, Stanford University, MIT and the California Institute of Technology.
For the past 15 years, Times Higher Education, a data and analysis firm, has ranked research-intensive universities around the world on indicators ranging from reputation to research citations to percentage of international students to their staff-to-student ratio. It ranks 1,250 higher education institutions in 86 countries.
Canadian schools
|Institution name
|2019 global ranking
|2018 global
|ranking
|University of Toronto
|21
|22
|University of British Columbia
|37
|34
|McGill University
|44
|42
|McMaster University
|77
|78
|University of Montreal
|90
|108
|University of Alberta
|132
|119
|University of Ottawa
|176
|201-250
|Western University
|190
|201-250
|University of Calgary
|199
|201-250
|University of Waterloo
|201-250
|201-250
|Dalhousie University
|251-300
|251-300
|Laval University
|251-300
|251-300
|Queen's University
|251-300
|251-300
|Simon Fraser University
|251-300
|251-300
|University of Victoria
|301-350
|301-350
|York University
|351-400
|351-400
|University of Manitoba
|401-500
|401-500
|University of Saskatchewan
|401-500
|401-500
|Carleton University
|501-600
|501-600
|University of Guelph
|501-600
|NR
|Memorial University of Newfoundland
|501-600
|501-600
|Concordia University
|601-800
|501-600
|Université du Québec
|601-800
|501-600
|University of Regina
|601-800
|601-800
|Université de Sherbrooke
|601-800
|501-600
|University of Windsor
|601-800
|601-800
|University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC)
|801-1000
|601-800
Global Top 200
|Institution name
|Country/region
|2019 global ranking
|2018 global ranking
|University of Oxford
|United Kingdom
|1
|1
|University of Cambridge
|United Kingdom
|2
|2
|Stanford University
|United States
|3
|3
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|United States
|4
|5
|California Institute of Technology
|United States
|5
|3
|Harvard University
|United States
|6
|6
|Princeton University
|United States
|7
|7
|Yale University
|United States
|8
|12
|Imperial College London
|United Kingdom
|9
|8
|University of Chicago
|United States
|10
|9
|ETH Zurich
|Switzerland
|11
|10
|Johns Hopkins University
|United States
|12
|13
|University of Pennsylvania
|United States
|12
|10
|UCL
|United Kingdom
|14
|16
|University of California, Berkeley
|United States
|15
|18
|Columbia University
|United States
|16
|14
|University of California, Los Angeles
|United States
|17
|15
|Duke University
|United States
|18
|17
|Cornell University
|United States
|19
|19
|University of Michigan
|United States
|20
|21
|University of Toronto
|Canada
|21
|22
|Tsinghua University
|China
|22
|30
|National University of Singapore
|Singapore
|23
|22
|Carnegie Mellon University
|United States
|24
|24
|Northwestern University
|United States
|25
|20
|London School of Economics and Political Science
|United Kingdom
|26
|25
|New York University
|United States
|27
|27
|University of Washington
|United States
|28
|25
|University of Edinburgh
|United Kingdom
|29
|27
|University of California, San Diego
|United States
|30
|31
|Peking University
|China
|31
|27
|LMU Munich
|Germany
|32
|34
|University of Melbourne
|Australia
|32
|32
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|United States
|34
|33
|École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
|Switzerland
|35
|38
|University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|36
|40
|University of British Columbia
|Canada
|37
|34
|King's College London
|United Kingdom
|38
|36
|University of Texas at Austin
|United States
|39
|49
|Karolinska Institute
|Sweden
|40
|38
|Paris Sciences et Lettres — PSL Research University Paris
|France
|41
|72
|The University of Tokyo
|Japan
|42
|46
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|United States
|43
|43
|McGill University
|Canada
|44
|42
|Technical University of Munich
|Germany
|44
|41
|The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|Hong Kong
|46
|44
|Heidelberg University
|Germany
|47
|45
|KU Leuven
|Belgium
|48
|47
|Australian National University
|Australia
|49
|48
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|United States
|50
|37
|Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
|Singapore
|51
|52
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|United States
|52
|53
|Brown University
|United States
|53
|50
|Washington University in St Louis
|United States
|54
|50
|Chinese University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|55
|58
|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|United States
|56
|56
|University of Manchester
|United Kingdom
|57
|54
|Delft University of Technology
|Netherlands
|58
|63
|University of California, Davis
|United States
|59
|54
|University of Sydney
|Australia
|59
|61
|Wageningen University & Research
|Netherlands
|59
|64
|University of Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|62
|59
|Seoul National University
|South Korea
|63
|74
|Purdue University
|United States
|64
|60
|Kyoto University
|Japan
|65
|74
|University of Southern California
|United States
|66
|66
|Humboldt University of Berlin
|Germany
|67
|62
|Leiden University
|Netherlands
|68
|67
|University of Queensland
|Australia
|69
|65
|Erasmus University Rotterdam
|Netherlands
|70
|72
|University of Minnesota
|United States
|71
|56
|Ohio State University
|United States
|71
|70
|Sorbonne University
|France
|73
|NR
|Boston University
|United States
|74
|70
|Utrecht University
|Netherlands
|74
|68
|University of Freiburg
|Germany
|76
|82
|McMaster University
|Canada
|77
|78
|University of Bristol
|United Kingdom
|78
|76
|University of Groningen
|Netherlands
|79
|83
|University of Warwick
|United Kingdom
|79
|91
|Pennsylvania State University
|United States
|81
|77
|University of Maryland, College Park
|United States
|82
|69
|Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU)
|South Korea
|82
|111
|Emory University
|United States
|84
|98
|Monash University
|Australia
|84
|80
|Rice University
|United States
|86
|86
|RWTH Aachen University
|Germany
|87
|79
|Uppsala University
|Sweden
|87
|86
|University of Tübingen
|Germany
|89
|94
|Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin
|Germany
|90
|126
|University of Montreal
|Canada
|90
|108
|University of Zurich
|Switzerland
|90
|136
|University of Glasgow
|United Kingdom
|93
|80
|Michigan State University
|United States
|93
|83
|University of Science and Technology of China
|China
|93
|132
|University of California, Irvine
|United States
|96
|99
|University of New South Wales
|Australia
|96
|85
|Lund University
|Sweden
|98
|93
|Dartmouth College
|United States
|99
|89
|University of Helsinki
|Finland
|99
|90
|Zhejiang University
|China
|101
|177
|Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
|South Korea
|102
|95
|University of Basel
|Switzerland
|103
|95
|Free University of Berlin
|Germany
|104
|88
|Fudan University
|China
|105
|116
|University of Sheffield
|United Kingdom
|106
|104
|University of Virginia
|United States
|107
|113
|École Polytechnique
|France
|108
|115
|Georgetown University
|United States
|109
|123
|University of Bern
|Switzerland
|110
|105
|University of Bonn
|Germany
|110
|100
|City University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|110
|119
|University of Pittsburgh
|United States
|110
|100
|University of Colorado Boulder
|United States
|114
|100
|Durham University
|United Kingdom
|114
|97
|University of Birmingham
|United Kingdom
|116
|141
|University of Copenhagen
|Denmark
|116
|109
|University of Southampton
|United Kingdom
|118
|126
|University of York
|United Kingdom
|119
|137
|Trinity College Dublin
|Republic of Ireland
|120
|117
|University of Oslo
|Norway
|121
|146
|Vanderbilt University
|United States
|121
|105
|Aarhus University
|Denmark
|123
|109
|Arizona State University
|United States
|123
|126
|University of Göttingen
|Germany
|123
|113
|University of Mannheim
|Germany
|123
|125
|Radboud University Nijmegen
|Netherlands
|123
|122
|Université Catholique de Louvain
|Belgium
|128
|129
|Maastricht University
|Netherlands
|128
|103
|Queen Mary University of London
|United Kingdom
|130
|121
|Technical University of Berlin
|Germany
|131
|92
|University of Alberta
|Canada
|132
|119
|Case Western Reserve University
|United States
|132
|158
|University of Western Australia
|Australia
|134
|111
|University of Adelaide
|Australia
|135
|134
|University of Geneva
|Switzerland
|135
|130
|University of Hamburg
|Germany
|135
|201-250
|Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
|Germany
|135
|133
|Nanjing University
|China
|135
|169
|Pompeu Fabra University
|Spain
|135
|140
|University of Exeter
|United Kingdom
|141
|130
|Pohang University of Science and Technology
|South Korea
|142
|137
|Ghent University
|Belgium
|143
|107
|University of Vienna
|Austria
|143
|165
|Autonomous University of Barcelona
|Spain
|145
|147
|University of Cologne
|Germany
|146
|145
|Indiana University
|United States
|146
|117
|Lancaster University
|United Kingdom
|146
|150
|University of Nottingham
|United Kingdom
|149
|147
|Ulm University
|Germany
|149
|155
|TU Dresden
|Germany
|151
|155
|Tufts University
|United States
|152
|169
|University of Leeds
|United Kingdom
|153
|139
|Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna
|Italy
|153
|155
|Stockholm University
|Sweden
|153
|134
|University of Cape Town
|South Africa
|156
|171
|University of Florida
|United States
|156
|143
|University of Aberdeen
|United Kingdom
|158
|185
|University of Arizona
|United States
|159
|161
|University of Würzburg
|Germany
|159
|165
|Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa
|Italy
|161
|184
|University of Sussex
|United Kingdom
|161
|147
|University of Rochester
|United States
|163
|153
|Technical University of Denmark
|Denmark
|163
|153
|University of St Andrews
|United Kingdom
|165
|143
|Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|166
|165
|University of California, Santa Cruz
|United States
|167
|162
|Eindhoven University of Technology
|Netherlands
|167
|141
|University of Leicester
|United Kingdom
|167
|159
|National Taiwan University
|Taiwan
|170
|198
|Newcastle University
|United Kingdom
|171
|175
|Texas A&M University
|United States
|171
|159
|Hong Kong Polytechnic University
|Hong Kong
|173
|182
|University of Notre Dame
|United States
|173
|150
|University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
|Germany
|175
|162
|University of Lausanne
|Switzerland
|176
|152
|University of Ottawa
|Canada
|176
|201-250
|Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey
|United States
|176
|172
|University of Alabama at Birmingham
|United States
|179
|168
|University of Bologna
|Italy
|180
|201-250
|Aalto University
|Finland
|181
|190
|George Washington University
|United States
|181
|201-250
|University of Liverpool
|United Kingdom
|181
|177
|University of Münster
|Germany
|184
|173
|Northeastern University
|United States
|184
|193
|University of Twente
|Netherlands
|184
|179
|Cardiff University
|United Kingdom
|187
|162
|KTH Royal Institute of Technology
|Sweden
|187
|173
|University of Konstanz
|Germany
|189
|201-250
|University of Duisburg-Essen
|Germany
|190
|201-250
|University of East Anglia
|United Kingdom
|190
|188
|Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|China
|190
|188
|Western University
|Canada
|190
|201-250
|Aalborg University
|Denmark
|194
|201-250
|Paris Diderot University — Paris 7
|France
|194
|201-250
|University of Technology, Sydney
|Australia
|196
|201-250
|University of Bergen
|Norway
|197
|201-250
|Korea University
|South Korea
|198
|201-250
|University of Calgary
|Canada
|199
|201-250
|Lomonosov Moscow State University
|Russian Federation
|199
|194