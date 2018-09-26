World ranking names nine Canadian universities to prestigious list for 2019

The University of Toronto, UBC and McGill are the top three Canadian universities on the 2019 World University Rankings, published by Times Higher Education. Overall, nine schools from Canada ranked among the top 200 on the global list, up from just six schools in the previous year.

As the top ranked Canadian school, the University of Toronto placed 21st on the list, followed by UBC at 37 and McGill, which landed at 44, a tie with the Technical University of Munich. Meanwhile, the University of Montreal cracked the top 100 for the first time since 2013, claiming the 90th spot. New Canadian additions to the top 200 include the University of Ottawa (176), Western University (190) and the University of Calgary (199).

Overall, the University of Oxford placed first on the ranking, followed by the University of Cambridge, Stanford University, MIT and the California Institute of Technology.

For the past 15 years, Times Higher Education, a data and analysis firm, has ranked research-intensive universities around the world on indicators ranging from reputation to research citations to percentage of international students to their staff-to-student ratio. It ranks 1,250 higher education institutions in 86 countries.

