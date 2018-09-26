 World ranking names nine Canadian universities to prestigious list for 2019 - Macleans.ca
World ranking names nine Canadian universities to prestigious list for 2019

University of Toronto, UBC and McGill among the top 100 schools

Campus life at the University of Toronto. (Photograph by Andrew Tolson)

The University of Toronto, UBC and McGill are the top three Canadian universities on the 2019 World University Rankings, published by Times Higher Education. Overall, nine schools from Canada ranked among the top 200 on the global list, up from just six schools in the previous year.

As the top ranked Canadian school, the University of Toronto placed 21st on the list, followed by UBC at 37 and McGill, which landed at 44, a tie with the Technical University of Munich. Meanwhile, the University of Montreal cracked the top 100 for the first time since 2013, claiming the 90th spot. New Canadian additions to the top 200 include the University of Ottawa (176), Western University (190) and the University of Calgary (199).

Overall, the University of Oxford placed first on the ranking, followed by the University of Cambridge, Stanford University, MIT and the California Institute of Technology.

For the past 15 years, Times Higher Education, a data and analysis firm, has ranked research-intensive universities around the world on indicators ranging from reputation to research citations to percentage of international students to their staff-to-student ratio. It ranks 1,250 higher education institutions in 86 countries.

Canadian schools


Institution name 2019 global ranking 2018 global
ranking
University of Toronto 21 22
University of British Columbia 37 34
McGill University 44 42
McMaster University 77 78
University of Montreal 90 108
University of Alberta 132 119
University of Ottawa 176 201-250
Western University 190 201-250
University of Calgary 199 201-250
University of Waterloo 201-250 201-250
Dalhousie University 251-300 251-300
Laval University 251-300 251-300
Queen's University 251-300 251-300
Simon Fraser University 251-300 251-300
University of Victoria 301-350 301-350
York University 351-400 351-400
University of Manitoba 401-500 401-500
University of Saskatchewan 401-500 401-500
Carleton University 501-600 501-600
University of Guelph 501-600 NR
Memorial University of Newfoundland 501-600 501-600
Concordia University 601-800 501-600
Université du Québec 601-800 501-600
University of Regina 601-800 601-800
Université de Sherbrooke 601-800 501-600
University of Windsor 601-800 601-800
University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) 801-1000 601-800

Global Top 200


Institution name Country/region 2019 global ranking 2018 global ranking
University of Oxford United Kingdom 1 1
University of Cambridge United Kingdom 2 2
Stanford University United States 3 3
Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States 4 5
California Institute of Technology United States 5 3
Harvard University United States 6 6
Princeton University United States 7 7
Yale University United States 8 12
Imperial College London United Kingdom 9 8
University of Chicago United States 10 9
ETH Zurich Switzerland 11 10
Johns Hopkins University United States 12 13
University of Pennsylvania United States 12 10
UCL United Kingdom 14 16
University of California, Berkeley United States 15 18
Columbia University United States 16 14
University of California, Los Angeles United States 17 15
Duke University United States 18 17
Cornell University United States 19 19
University of Michigan United States 20 21
University of Toronto Canada 21 22
Tsinghua University China 22 30
National University of Singapore Singapore 23 22
Carnegie Mellon University United States 24 24
Northwestern University United States 25 20
London School of Economics and Political Science United Kingdom 26 25
New York University United States 27 27
University of Washington United States 28 25
University of Edinburgh United Kingdom 29 27
University of California, San Diego United States 30 31
Peking University China 31 27
LMU Munich Germany 32 34
University of Melbourne Australia 32 32
Georgia Institute of Technology United States 34 33
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne Switzerland 35 38
University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 36 40
University of British Columbia Canada 37 34
King's College London United Kingdom 38 36
University of Texas at Austin United States 39 49
Karolinska Institute Sweden 40 38
Paris Sciences et Lettres — PSL Research University Paris France 41 72
The University of Tokyo Japan 42 46
University of Wisconsin-Madison United States 43 43
McGill University Canada 44 42
Technical University of Munich Germany 44 41
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong 46 44
Heidelberg University Germany 47 45
KU Leuven Belgium 48 47
Australian National University Australia 49 48
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign United States 50 37
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Singapore 51 52
University of California, Santa Barbara United States 52 53
Brown University United States 53 50
Washington University in St Louis United States 54 50
Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 55 58
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill United States 56 56
University of Manchester United Kingdom 57 54
Delft University of Technology Netherlands 58 63
University of California, Davis United States 59 54
University of Sydney Australia 59 61
Wageningen University & Research Netherlands 59 64
University of Amsterdam Netherlands 62 59
Seoul National University South Korea 63 74
Purdue University United States 64 60
Kyoto University Japan 65 74
University of Southern California United States 66 66
Humboldt University of Berlin Germany 67 62
Leiden University Netherlands 68 67
University of Queensland Australia 69 65
Erasmus University Rotterdam Netherlands 70 72
University of Minnesota United States 71 56
Ohio State University United States 71 70
Sorbonne University France 73 NR
Boston University United States 74 70
Utrecht University Netherlands 74 68
University of Freiburg Germany 76 82
McMaster University Canada 77 78
University of Bristol United Kingdom 78 76
University of Groningen Netherlands 79 83
University of Warwick United Kingdom 79 91
Pennsylvania State University United States 81 77
University of Maryland, College Park United States 82 69
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) South Korea 82 111
Emory University United States 84 98
Monash University Australia 84 80
Rice University United States 86 86
RWTH Aachen University Germany 87 79
Uppsala University Sweden 87 86
University of Tübingen Germany 89 94
Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin Germany 90 126
University of Montreal Canada 90 108
University of Zurich Switzerland 90 136
University of Glasgow United Kingdom 93 80
Michigan State University United States 93 83
University of Science and Technology of China China 93 132
University of California, Irvine United States 96 99
University of New South Wales Australia 96 85
Lund University Sweden 98 93
Dartmouth College United States 99 89
University of Helsinki Finland 99 90
Zhejiang University China 101 177
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) South Korea 102 95
University of Basel Switzerland 103 95
Free University of Berlin Germany 104 88
Fudan University China 105 116
University of Sheffield United Kingdom 106 104
University of Virginia United States 107 113
École Polytechnique France 108 115
Georgetown University United States 109 123
University of Bern Switzerland 110 105
University of Bonn Germany 110 100
City University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 110 119
University of Pittsburgh United States 110 100
University of Colorado Boulder United States 114 100
Durham University United Kingdom 114 97
University of Birmingham United Kingdom 116 141
University of Copenhagen Denmark 116 109
University of Southampton United Kingdom 118 126
University of York United Kingdom 119 137
Trinity College Dublin Republic of Ireland 120 117
University of Oslo Norway 121 146
Vanderbilt University United States 121 105
Aarhus University Denmark 123 109
Arizona State University United States 123 126
University of Göttingen Germany 123 113
University of Mannheim Germany 123 125
Radboud University Nijmegen Netherlands 123 122
Université Catholique de Louvain Belgium 128 129
Maastricht University Netherlands 128 103
Queen Mary University of London United Kingdom 130 121
Technical University of Berlin Germany 131 92
University of Alberta Canada 132 119
Case Western Reserve University United States 132 158
University of Western Australia Australia 134 111
University of Adelaide Australia 135 134
University of Geneva Switzerland 135 130
University of Hamburg Germany 135 201-250
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology Germany 135 133
Nanjing University China 135 169
Pompeu Fabra University Spain 135 140
University of Exeter United Kingdom 141 130
Pohang University of Science and Technology South Korea 142 137
Ghent University Belgium 143 107
University of Vienna Austria 143 165
Autonomous University of Barcelona Spain 145 147
University of Cologne Germany 146 145
Indiana University United States 146 117
Lancaster University United Kingdom 146 150
University of Nottingham United Kingdom 149 147
Ulm University Germany 149 155
TU Dresden Germany 151 155
Tufts University United States 152 169
University of Leeds United Kingdom 153 139
Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna Italy 153 155
Stockholm University Sweden 153 134
University of Cape Town South Africa 156 171
University of Florida United States 156 143
University of Aberdeen United Kingdom 158 185
University of Arizona United States 159 161
University of Würzburg Germany 159 165
Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa Italy 161 184
University of Sussex United Kingdom 161 147
University of Rochester United States 163 153
Technical University of Denmark Denmark 163 153
University of St Andrews United Kingdom 165 143
Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam Netherlands 166 165
University of California, Santa Cruz United States 167 162
Eindhoven University of Technology Netherlands 167 141
University of Leicester United Kingdom 167 159
National Taiwan University Taiwan 170 198
Newcastle University United Kingdom 171 175
Texas A&M University United States 171 159
Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hong Kong 173 182
University of Notre Dame United States 173 150
University of Erlangen-Nuremberg Germany 175 162
University of Lausanne Switzerland 176 152
University of Ottawa Canada 176 201-250
Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey United States 176 172
University of Alabama at Birmingham United States 179 168
University of Bologna Italy 180 201-250
Aalto University Finland 181 190
George Washington University United States 181 201-250
University of Liverpool United Kingdom 181 177
University of Münster Germany 184 173
Northeastern University United States 184 193
University of Twente Netherlands 184 179
Cardiff University United Kingdom 187 162
KTH Royal Institute of Technology Sweden 187 173
University of Konstanz Germany 189 201-250
University of Duisburg-Essen Germany 190 201-250
University of East Anglia United Kingdom 190 188
Shanghai Jiao Tong University China 190 188
Western University Canada 190 201-250
Aalborg University Denmark 194 201-250
Paris Diderot University — Paris 7 France 194 201-250
University of Technology, Sydney Australia 196 201-250
University of Bergen Norway 197 201-250
Korea University South Korea 198 201-250
University of Calgary Canada 199 201-250
Lomonosov Moscow State University Russian Federation 199 194

