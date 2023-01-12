Here is the lineup for the inaugural Maclean’s Ideas Summit 

Get a front-row seat to the most important conversations affecting Canadians, featuring some of the country's brightest minds and most innovative thinkers

Inspired by Maclean's recent Year Ahead issue, the inaugural Ideas Summit will gather leaders and thinkers from across the country to discuss the Canada of tomorrow. Climate change, immigration and the digital economy are among the topics that will be addressed in a combination of virtual and in-person events from January 24th to 26th.



Join Maclean’s as we head into 2023 and explore new ideas powered by some of the country’s most ingenious minds. Here’s a closer look at what’s in store:

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Opening remarks from David Suzuki

Join world-renowned geneticist, broadcaster, author and activist David Suzuki for a virtual address on January 24. Open to the general public, his keynote will offer attendees a taste of what to expect from this year’s summit centred around an inspiring call to action as we collectively look to the year ahead. 12 p.m. EST

Wednesday, January 25, 2023: Mini Talk Series at OCAD University, starting at 6:30 p.m EST

The Future of Work with Uber Canada

Laura Miller, leader of public policy and communications at Uber Canada, understands the changing landscape of Canada’s workforce. With an emphasis on labour, sustainability and social impact, Miller’s keynote will explore the future of work in Canada.

Well Hall from Dragon’s Den on Diversity and Innovation

According to Wes Hall, chairman and founder of WeShall Investments, corporate diversity is innovation. From humble beginnings in rural Jamaica to climbing the corporate ladder on Bay Street, Hall will share his story and his insight into the world of business, and recount the sacrifices that made him a success.

Examining Democracy’s Second Act

Peter MacLeod, founder and principal of MASS LBP, will be the first in-person speaker at the Ideas Summit celebration at OCAD University. He’ll be discussing the state of democracy in Canada, the importance of public imagination and the future of responsible government.

The End of the Pandemic?

Is the pandemic really over? Is a new one lurking just around the corner? Stefan Raos, head of public affairs and partnerships at Moderna Canada, will lay out where we stand nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, and the innovations powering the future of health care.

The Future of Education in Canada

Ana Serrano is the president & vice-chancellor at OCAD University. Serrano will be joining Maclean’s for a virtual discussion on innovations in education and the evolution of learning in Canada.

Thursday, January 26, 2023

A Closing-Night Reception and Panel with Dr. Andrew Boozary

Andrew Boozary is a primary-care physician and the executive director of population health and social medicine at the UHN. Boozary oversees UHN’s social medicine program and works with community partners to improve health outcomes for disadvantaged populations and create a stronger and more equitable health system. He’ll be joining Jason Maghanoy, VP of business development and digital solutions at SJC Media, for a talk on the future of public health. To close the summit, the panel will be followed by a networking social over cocktails and canapés.

