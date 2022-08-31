Private School Directory Fall 2022

298 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, Ontario | bss.on.ca

The Bishop Strachan School (BSS) provides a rigorous, inquiry-based academic curriculum, and is renowned for its expertise in the learning needs of girls. Offering innovative, STEAM-focused learning that is supported by an expert faculty, a robust athletics program and an expansive collection of co-curriculars, BSS strives to foster a sense of belonging for all students. BSS guides and encourages students to reach their own goals and full potential at university and beyond. Diverse perspectives enrich the learning environment at BSS and affirms its commitment to excellence.