Private School Directory Fall 2022

Académie Westboro Academy
1000 Brookfield Rd. East, Ottawa, Ontario | westboroacademy.com
Conveniently located in the South Bank area of Ottawa, Westboro Academy is a proud leader in bilingual education for junior kindergarten to grade eight. The school offers an enriched and rigorous curriculum in both English and French with small class sizes, where every student matters in a tight-knit and nurturing community. Celebrating 30 years in education, the academy is adaptable and exceptional in its approach. Give your child a lifetime of excellence with Ottawa’s most personalized, truly bilingual education.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, Academic Bilingual Program
- Average Class Size
- 14 to 18
- Total enrolment
- 165
- Tuition
- $16,400 to $16,800
- Financial assistance available
- No
- Open House Dates
- October 22, 2022: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Individual in-person tours are also offered throughout the year. Interested families may request by phone or online at westboroacademy.com.
The Bishop Strachan School
298 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, Ontario | bss.on.ca
The Bishop Strachan School (BSS) provides a rigorous, inquiry-based academic curriculum, and is renowned for its expertise in the learning needs of girls. Offering innovative, STEAM-focused learning that is supported by an expert faculty, a robust athletics program and an expansive collection of co-curriculars, BSS strives to foster a sense of belonging for all students. BSS guides and encourages students to reach their own goals and full potential at university and beyond. Diverse perspectives enrich the learning environment at BSS and affirms its commitment to excellence.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Rigorous inquiry-based
- Average Class Size
- 18 to 20
- Total enrolment
- 930
- Tuition
- $35,800 per year (day), $66,125 (domestic boarding), $69,145 (international boarding)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Oct. 25, 2022: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Junior School, In-person)
Oct. 26, 2022: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Middle and Senior School, In-person)
Nov. 2, 2022: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Boarding, Virtual)
Nov. 3, 2022: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Round Table Discussion, Virtual)
Canadian College Italy
Lanciano, Italy| canadiancollegeitaly.com
Canadian College Italy is one of Canada’s top private boarding high schools abroad. Parents trust us for our reputation for academic excellence, small class sizes and personalized education. Students choose CCI for the life-changing cultural immersion and the beautiful and historic campus. For nearly 30 years, the school has been empowering students with the confidence, character and skills they need to succeed at the world’s top universities and colleges–and beyond.
- Grades
- Grade 9 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Co-educational boarding high school in Italy, accredited in Ontario. Semestered and summer school.
- Average Class Size
- 10
- Total enrolment
- 70
- Tuition
- €23,500 – €39,000 (2022-2023)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Private virtual tours and on-site campus tours are available by appointment. Please email admissions@canadiancollegeitaly.com or call 1-877-272 8907 to book.
Collingwood School
70 Morven Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia | collingwood.org
Collingwood’s personalized and inclusive approach fosters academic excellence and well-being
as students explore opportunities across the four strands–academics, athletics, arts and
service learning. The school values experiential learning, collaboration, character development, and
problem solving across disciplines. Graduates will join the global community as critical
thinkers who are resilient, socially conscious and prepared to make the most of their opportunities.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Co-educational day school
- Average Class Size
- 20
- Total enrolment
- 1,256
- Tuition
- $23,800 to $28,150
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 18 and November 16 (Junior and Senior Kindergarten)
- October 20 and November 15, 2022 (Grade 1 -7)
- October 19 and November 17, 2022 (Grade 8 -12)
- Application Deadline: December 1
Delano Academy
200 Racco Pkwy., Vaughn, Ontario and 2600 Major Mackenzie Dr., Maple, Ontario | delanoacademy.com
Vaughan’s top co-educational private kindergarten to grade 12, Delano is a 21st century International Baccalaureate candidate, university preparatory school that values evidenced-based best practices for teaching and learning. Delano is a place of rigorous curriculum standards, globally minded education and a balance of academics, arts, athletics and student wellness.
- Grades
- Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Liberal Arts, Progressive, International Baccalaureate
- Average Class Size
- 16 to 18
- Total enrolment
- 150 at Thornhill campus
65 at North Maple campus
- Tuition
- $16,900 to $22,900
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Weekly Private Tours
Edelweiss Private Academy
31 Nadolny Sachs Pvt., Ottawa, Ontario | edelweissprivateacademy.com
Edelweiss Private Academy is a private school that serves the needs of exceptional learners. The school uses the principles of applied behavioural analysis (ABA) and token economies to help learners reach their academic, behavioural and emotional potential. Educators in Grades 1 to Grade 8 are Ontario Certified Teachers (OCTs) and RBTs, who teach the Ministry of Education curriculum in all subjects. At Edelweiss, students benefit from speciality programs that address the individual needs of students.
- Grades
- Kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Ontario Ministry of Education Curriculum, modified to meet the individual needs of our students.
- Average Class Size
- Transition class: 3
Primary school: 6
Junior school: 8
Intermediate school: 12
- Total enrolment
- 40
- Tuition
- $19,950 to $25,000
- Financial assistance available
- No
- Open House Dates
- Tours can be booked by email: admepa123@gmail.com or by phone: (613) 225-9273
Greenwood College School
443 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, Ontario | greenwoodcollege.org
Greenwood helps students develop the knowledge, skills and character they need to lead fulfilling lives and reach their full potential. Our personalized academic program challenges and supports every student and our welcoming, gender-inclusive community fosters open-mindedness and engagement. Outside of the classroom, a broad range of co-curriculars helps students to pursue their passions; Outdoor Education and community outreach programming encourage exploration and support character growth.
- Grades
- Grade 7 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Co-educational
- Average Class Size
- 15 to 19
- Total enrolment
- 500
- Tuition
- $40,740
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Visit greenwoodcollege.org/visitus for a list of open house dates.
Joan of Arc Academy
2221 Elmira Dr., Ottawa, Ontario | joanofarcacademy.com
Since 1954, Joan of Arc Academy has provided a truly bilingual environment and a balanced offering to allow your daughter to reach her personal best. With excellent French and English language skills, an advanced understanding of math and science, well-entrenched study habits and confidence in both her leadership skills and academic prowess will set the Joan of Arc Academy student apart from others.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- All girls, Bilingual, Enriched academics, Emphasis on STEM
- Average Class Size
- 14 (classroom maximum is 16 from junior kindergarten to grade 5 and 18 in grades 6 to 8)
- Total enrolment
- 140
- Tuition
- $16,600
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Personalized in person school tours available upon request. Open house dates to be determined.
Kanata Montessori
Highschool Campus: 275 Michael Cowpland Drive, Kanata, Ontario
Main Campus: 355 Michael Cowpland Drive, Kanata, Ontario | kanatamontessori.com
- Grades
- Grades
- Preschool Licensed Daycare starting at 18 months to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Montessori Academic
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 500
- Tuition
- $17,500 to $19,500
- Financial assistance available
- No
- Open House Dates
- Kanata Montessori provides school tours upon request. Please contact info@kmscrhs.ca or call (613) 592-2189.
Lakefield College School
4391 County Road 29, Lakefield, Ontario | lcs.on.ca
Lakefield College School is a richly diverse community of students representing 46 countries including seven Canadian provinces. Both challenging and personalized, the school’s programs provide authentic learning experiences focussed on the potential of each individual student. With one of the largest waterfront campuses among Canadian boarding schools, its programs leverage the benefits of being outdoors every day, including a deepened connection with, and responsibility to, nature, increased personal wellbeing and better academic performance.
- Grades
- Grade 9 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, Day and boarding school, Liberal arts
- Average Class Size
- 14
- Total enrolment
- 425
- Tuition
- $35,400 (day) to $65,400 (boarding)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 22, 2022 (In-person)
November 26, 2022 (Virtual)
February 4, 2023 (Virtual)
On-campus tours by appointment (admissions@lcs.on.ca)
Montcrest School
658 Broadview Ave, Toronto, Ontario | montcrest.ca
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Progressive
- Average Class Size
- 8 to 16
- Total enrolment
- 338
- Tuition
- $28,150 to $45,455
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Weekly tours available–visit montcrest.ca to book.
Rosseau Lake College
1967 Bright Street, Rosseau, Ontario | rosseaulakecollege.com
Rosseau Lake College (RLC) prides itself on graduating students who have a gained sense of their identity as learners, able to describe who they are and to analyze their experiences. Students leave having applied their talents to real-world problems. They’ve spent nights on outtrips and seen the northern lights. They’ve felt a sense of belonging within an international community of like-minded learners. At RLC, extraordinary learning is in our nature.
- Grades
- Grade 7 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Semestered, co-educational day and boarding school with a focus on ethical leadership, environmental stewardship, and outdoor experiential learning.
- Average Class Size
- 15 to 18
- Total enrolment
- 120
- Tuition
- $22,700 to $66,300
- Financial assistance available
- Yes. Applications for new families must be completed and submitted by January 30th, 2023.
- Open House Dates
- To book a private tour call (705) 732-4351 or email admissions@rosseaulakecollege.com
Royal Crown School
4620 Finch Ave East, Scarborough, Ontario | royalcrownschool.com
Royal Crown School is a private school located in Scarborough, Toronto. On its modern campus, the school provides rigorous, progressive academics with individual attention and small class sizes to ensure success for all students. The school’s elite basketball program sends graduates to NCAA schools and even the NBA. The diverse school community, with students from more than 20 countries, provides an energizing, caring environment, opening minds and doors to the world.
- Grades
- Grade 7 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Co-educational
- Average Class Size
- 10 to 15
- Total enrolment
- 300
- Tuition
- $18,000 to $22,800
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Contact admissions at aadmissions@royalcrownschool.com for a virtual or in-person tour.
St. Clement’s School
21 St. Clements Avenue Toronto, Ontario | scs.on.ca
It’s different at St. Clement’s School. There’s something special going on, a kind of energy filled with curiosity and courage. It’s the way students approach things, from learning to discovery to play. It’s the academic approach–more than just the requisite skills; the ability to think deeply, critically, creatively, and become more self aware. St. Clement’s School fundamentally believes each student is unique, and should be known and valued as such.
- Grades
- Grade 1 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, All Girls
- Average Class Size
- 16
- Total enrolment
- 460
- Tuition
- $34,500
- Financial assistance available
- Yes.
- Open House Dates
- October 14, 2022: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (in-person)
October 25, 2022: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (virtual)
November 18, 2022: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (in-person)
Visit scs.on.ca/open-house to register and for more details.
St. John’s-Ravencourt School
400 South Drive, Winnipeg, Manitoba | sjr.mb.ca
Nestled within an oxbow of the Red River lies Western Canada’s oldest independent school, St. John’s-Ravenscourt (SJR). As a co-educational K-12 school, with boarding and day programs, students are engaged in an inspiring environment. The school’s strong educational offerings provide a balance of values related to academic excellence, social responsibility, creative expression, and active healthy living. With exceptional debate, public speaking and leadership programs, the school prepares students for their future.
- Grades
- Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- University prep, Boarding school
- Average Class Size
- 18 to 24
- Total enrolment
- 890
- Tuition
- $22,000 to $27,000 (day), $45,000 to $57,000 (domestic boarding), $65,100 to $68,000 (international boarding)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes.
- Open House Dates
- November 24, 2022 (Kindergarten Information Evening)
November 26, 2022 (Senior School Open House)
December 14, 2022 (Middle School Information Evening)
January 14, 2023 (Junior School Open House)
St. Mildred's-Lightbourn School
1080 Linbrook Road, Oakville, Ontario | smls.on.ca
St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School has a proud history of educational excellence for girls and young women. From day one, the school has been a pioneer in women’s education, delivering a well-rounded curriculum of rigorous academic studies, global citizenship, competitive sport, healthy active living and community service. The tradition of inspiring and empowering women continues to be the hallmark of St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School today.
- Grades
- Early years to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All Girls
- Average Class Size
- Varies
- Total enrolment
- 565
- Tuition
- $21,000 to $31,065
- Financial assistance available
- Yes.
- Open House Dates
- October 13, 2022: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. (Virtual)
October 20, 2022: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (In-person)
October 25, 2022: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. (In-person)
Visit: smls.on.ca/apply/visit-smls for more information.
The Sterling Hall School
99 Cartwright Ave, Toronto, Ontario| sterlinghall.com
The Sterling Hall School delivers innovative academic practices and boy-focused programming that inspires growth, curiosity, and a passion for learning. The school specializes in educating boys from JK to Grade 8, providing foundational learning and leading-edge curriculum taught by dedicated faculty. SHS boys are challenged to develop new interests, build character strengths and leadership skills, all supported by a welcoming and nurturing community. Visit SHS to learn more about the school where boys belong.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All Boys
- Average Class Size
- 16 to 18
- Total enrolment
- 320
- Tuition
- $33,400
- Financial assistance available
- Yes.
- Open House Dates
- October 26, 2022
Visit: sterlinghall.com/admissions for more information and to RSVP today.
TMS
8569 Bayview Ave., and 500 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill, Ontario | tmsschool.ca
Founded in 1961, TMS is a leading, accredited independent school in Richmond Hill, Ontario that offers a uniquely designed framework combining the Montessori (toddler to Grade 6) and International Baccalaureate (Grades 7 to 12) programs. The co-ed student population of over 825 thrives in academics while developing the life-changing mindsets of entrepreneurial thinking, positivity, and resilience that build a foundation for significance at university, and in life.
- Grades
- Toddler (18 months) to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Montessori and International Baccalaureate (Co-educational)
- Average Class Size
- Varies
- Total enrolment
- 825
- Tuition
- $19,100 to $34,250
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- September 22, 2022: 9:30 a.m. (Lower School, In-person)
- October 6, 2022: 9:30 a.m. (Lower School, In-person)
- October 4, 2022: 9:30 a.m. (Upper School, In-person)
- October 25, 2022: 9:30 a.m. (Upper School, In-person)
Trafalgar Castle School
401 Reynolds St, Whitby, Ontario | trafalgarcastle.ca
Trafalgar Castle School, an all-girls, independent day and boarding school for grades four through 12. Located in Whitby, Ontario, the school has been educating girls since 1874 within a warm and progressive community that offers exceptional academics and prepares young women to make a difference in the world. By challenging her mind, strengthening her voice and nurturing her heart, the school prepares girls for life through innovative programming and authentic learning experiences amidst a community of care and support.
- Grades
- Grade 4 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All Girls, Day School, Boarding School
- Average Class Size
- 16 to 20
- Total enrolment
- 240
- Tuition
- $26,125 to $70,625
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 22, 2022: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
November 22, 2022: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit trafalgarcastle.ca/admissions for more information.
The York School
Junior School: 639 Yonge Street Toronto, Ontario
Middle & Senior School: 1320 Yonge Street Toronto, Ontario | yorkschool.com
The York School is Canada’s leading International Baccalaureate gender inclusive school, offering a challenging and progressive learning experience that blends robust academics with strong social-emotional learning. This approach ensures that its graduates become inquiring, knowledgeable and engaged citizens of the world. The IB program is the ultimate passport for globally-minded students who go on to pursue higher education with confidence and make an impact in the world.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- International Baccalaureate, Gender Inclusive
- Average Class Size
- 18 to 22
- Total enrolment
- 745
- Tuition
- $35,000
- Financial assistance available
- Yes (eligible for Grade 6 to Grade 12 students)
- Open House Dates
- October 20, 2022: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Junior School)
November 2, 2022: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Middle and Senior School)