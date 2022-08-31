Private School Directory Fall 2022

Browse through Canada's top independent and private schools to find the right fit for your child

Académie Westboro Academy

1000 Brookfield Rd. East, Ottawa, Ontario | westboroacademy.com

Conveniently located in the South Bank area of Ottawa, Westboro Academy is a proud leader in bilingual education for junior kindergarten to grade eight. The school offers an enriched and rigorous curriculum in both English and French with small class sizes, where every student matters in a tight-knit and nurturing community. Celebrating 30 years in education, the academy is adaptable and exceptional in its approach. Give your child a lifetime of excellence with Ottawa’s most personalized, truly bilingual education.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
 Co-educational, Academic Bilingual Program
Average Class Size
14 to 18
Total enrolment
165
Tuition
$16,400 to $16,800
Financial assistance available
No
Open House Dates
October 22, 2022: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Individual in-person tours are also offered throughout the year. Interested families may request by phone or online at westboroacademy.com.
The Bishop Strachan School

298 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, Ontario | bss.on.ca

The Bishop Strachan School (BSS) provides a rigorous, inquiry-based academic curriculum, and is renowned for its expertise in the learning needs of girls. Offering innovative, STEAM-focused learning that is supported by an expert faculty, a robust athletics program and an expansive collection of co-curriculars, BSS strives to foster a sense of belonging for all students. BSS guides and encourages students to reach their own goals and full potential at university and beyond. Diverse perspectives enrich the learning environment at BSS and affirms its commitment to excellence.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Rigorous inquiry-based 
Average Class Size
18 to 20
Total enrolment
930
Tuition
$35,800 per year (day), $66,125 (domestic boarding), $69,145 (international boarding)
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Oct. 25, 2022: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Junior School, In-person)
Oct. 26, 2022: 5:30 p.m. to ​7:30 p.m. (Middle and Senior School, In-person)
Nov. 2, 2022: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Boarding, Virtual)
Nov. 3, 2022: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Round Table Discussion, Virtual)
Canadian College Italy

Lanciano, Italycanadiancollegeitaly.com

Canadian College Italy is one of Canada’s top private boarding high schools abroad. Parents trust us for our reputation for academic excellence, small class sizes and personalized education. Students choose CCI for the life-changing cultural immersion and the beautiful and historic campus. For nearly 30 years, the school has been empowering students with the confidence, character and skills they need to succeed at the world’s top universities and colleges–and beyond.

Grades
Grade 9 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, Co-educational boarding high school in Italy, accredited in Ontario. Semestered and summer school.
Average Class Size
10
Total enrolment
70
Tuition
€23,500 – €39,000 (2022-2023)
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Private virtual tours and on-site campus tours are available by appointment. Please email admissions@canadiancollegeitaly.com or call 1-877-272 8907 to book.
Collingwood School

 70 Morven Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia collingwood.org

Collingwood’s personalized and inclusive approach fosters academic excellence and well-being
as students explore opportunities across the four strands–academics, athletics, arts and
service learning. The school values experiential learning, collaboration, character development, and
problem solving across disciplines. Graduates will join the global community as critical
thinkers who are resilient, socially conscious and prepared to make the most of their opportunities.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, Co-educational day school
Average Class Size
20
Total enrolment
1,256
Tuition
$23,800 to $28,150
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 18 and November 16 (Junior and Senior Kindergarten)
October 20 and November 15, 2022 (Grade 1 -7)
October 19 and November 17, 2022 (Grade 8 -12)
Application Deadline: December 1
Delano Academy

200 Racco Pkwy., Vaughn, Ontario and 2600 Major Mackenzie Dr., Maple, Ontario delanoacademy.com

Vaughan’s top co-educational private kindergarten to grade 12, Delano is a 21st century International Baccalaureate candidate, university preparatory school that values evidenced-based best practices for teaching and learning. Delano is a place of rigorous curriculum standards, globally minded education and a balance of academics, arts, athletics and student wellness.

Grades
Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Liberal Arts, Progressive, International Baccalaureate
Average Class Size
16 to 18
Total enrolment
150 at Thornhill campus
65 at North Maple campus
Tuition
$16,900 to $22,900
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Weekly Private Tours
Edelweiss Private Academy

31 Nadolny Sachs Pvt., Ottawa, Ontario edelweissprivateacademy.com

Edelweiss Private Academy is a private school that serves the needs of exceptional learners. The school uses the principles of applied behavioural analysis (ABA) and token economies to help learners reach their academic, behavioural and emotional potential. Educators in Grades 1 to Grade 8 are Ontario Certified Teachers (OCTs) and RBTs, who teach the Ministry of Education curriculum in all subjects. At Edelweiss, students benefit from speciality programs that address the individual needs of students.

Grades
Kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
Ontario Ministry of Education Curriculum, modified to meet the individual needs of our students.
Average Class Size
Transition class: 3
Primary school: 6
Junior school: 8
Intermediate school: 12
Total enrolment
40
Tuition
$19,950 to $25,000
Financial assistance available
No
Open House Dates
Tours can be booked by email: admepa123@gmail.com or by phone: (613) 225-9273
Greenwood College School

443 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, Ontariogreenwoodcollege.org

Greenwood helps students develop the knowledge, skills and character they need to lead fulfilling lives and reach their full potential. Our personalized academic program challenges and supports every student and our welcoming, gender-inclusive community fosters open-mindedness and engagement. Outside of the classroom, a broad range of co-curriculars helps students to pursue their passions; Outdoor Education and community outreach programming encourage exploration and support character growth. 

Grades
Grade 7 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, Co-educational
Average Class Size
15 to 19
Total enrolment
500
Tuition
$40,740
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Visit greenwoodcollege.org/visitus for a list of open house dates.
Joan of Arc Academy

2221 Elmira Dr., Ottawa, Ontariojoanofarcacademy.com

Since 1954, Joan of Arc Academy has provided a truly bilingual environment and a balanced offering to allow your daughter to reach her personal best. With excellent French and English language skills, an advanced understanding of math and science, well-entrenched study habits and confidence in both her leadership skills and academic prowess will set the Joan of Arc Academy student apart from others.

Grades
 Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
All girls, Bilingual, Enriched academics, Emphasis on STEM
Average Class Size
14 (classroom maximum is 16 from junior kindergarten to grade 5 and 18 in grades 6 to 8)
Total enrolment
140
Tuition
$16,600
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Personalized in person school tours available upon request. Open house dates to be determined.
Kanata Montessori

Highschool Campus: 275 Michael Cowpland Drive, Kanata, Ontario
Main Campus: 355 Michael Cowpland Drive, Kanata, Ontariokanatamontessori.com

Grades
Preschool Licensed Daycare starting at 18 months to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Montessori Academic
Average Class Size
15
Total enrolment
500
Tuition
$17,500 to $19,500
Financial assistance available
No
Open House Dates
Kanata Montessori provides school tours upon request. Please contact info@kmscrhs.ca or call (613) 592-2189.
Lakefield College School

4391 County Road 29, Lakefield, Ontario lcs.on.ca

Lakefield College School is a richly diverse community of students representing 46 countries including seven Canadian provinces. Both challenging and personalized, the school’s programs provide authentic learning experiences focussed on the potential of each individual student. With one of the largest waterfront campuses among Canadian boarding schools, its programs leverage the benefits of being outdoors every day, including a deepened connection with, and responsibility to, nature, increased personal wellbeing and better academic performance.

Grades
Grade 9 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Co-educational, Day and boarding school, Liberal arts
Average Class Size
14
Total enrolment
425
Tuition
$35,400 (day) to $65,400 (boarding)
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 22, 2022 (In-person)
November 26, 2022 (Virtual)
February 4, 2023 (Virtual)
On-campus tours by appointment (admissions@lcs.on.ca)
Montcrest School

658 Broadview Ave, Toronto, Ontario montcrest.ca

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
Progressive
Average Class Size
8 to 16
Total enrolment
338
Tuition
$28,150 to $45,455
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Weekly tours available–visit montcrest.ca to book.
Rosseau Lake College

1967 Bright Street, Rosseau, Ontario rosseaulakecollege.com

Rosseau Lake College (RLC) prides itself on graduating students who have a gained sense of their identity as learners, able to describe who they are and to analyze their experiences. Students leave having applied their talents to real-world problems. They’ve spent nights on outtrips and seen the northern lights. They’ve felt a sense of belonging within an international community of like-minded learners. At RLC, extraordinary learning is in our nature.

Grades
Grade 7 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Semestered, co-educational day and boarding school with a focus on ethical leadership, environmental stewardship, and outdoor experiential learning.
Average Class Size
15 to 18
Total enrolment
120
Tuition
$22,700 to $66,300
Financial assistance available
Yes. Applications for new families must be completed and submitted by January 30th, 2023.
Open House Dates
To book a private tour call (705) 732-4351 or email admissions@rosseaulakecollege.com
Royal Crown School

4620 Finch Ave East, Scarborough, Ontario royalcrownschool.com

Royal Crown School is a private school located in Scarborough, Toronto. On its modern campus, the school provides rigorous, progressive academics with individual attention and small class sizes to ensure success for all students. The school’s elite basketball program sends graduates to NCAA schools and even the NBA. The diverse school community, with students from more than 20 countries, provides an energizing, caring environment, opening minds and doors to the world.

Grades
Grade 7 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, Co-educational
Average Class Size
10 to 15
Total enrolment
300
Tuition
$18,000 to $22,800
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Contact admissions at aadmissions@royalcrownschool.com for a virtual or in-person tour.
St. Clement’s School

21 St. Clements Avenue Toronto, Ontario scs.on.ca

It’s different at St. Clement’s School. There’s something special going on, a kind of energy filled with curiosity and courage. It’s the way students approach things, from learning to discovery to play. It’s the academic approach–more than just the requisite skills; the ability to think deeply, critically, creatively, and become more self aware. St. Clement’s School fundamentally believes each student is unique, and should be known and valued as such.

Grades
Grade 1 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, All Girls
Average Class Size
16
Total enrolment
460
Tuition
$34,500
Financial assistance available
Yes.
Open House Dates
October 14, 2022: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (in-person)
October 25, 2022: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (virtual)
November 18, 2022: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (in-person)
Visit scs.on.ca/open-house to register and for more details.
St. John’s-Ravencourt School

400 South Drive, Winnipeg, Manitobasjr.mb.ca

Nestled within an oxbow of the Red River lies Western Canada’s oldest independent school, St. John’s-Ravenscourt (SJR). As a co-educational K-12 school, with boarding and day programs, students are engaged in an inspiring environment. The school’s strong educational offerings provide a balance of values related to academic excellence, social responsibility, creative expression, and active healthy living. With exceptional debate, public speaking and leadership programs, the school prepares students for their future.

Grades
Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
University prep, Boarding school
Average Class Size
18 to 24
Total enrolment
890
Tuition
$22,000 to $27,000 (day), $45,000 to $57,000 (domestic boarding), $65,100 to $68,000 (international boarding)
Financial assistance available
Yes.
Open House Dates
November 24, 2022 (Kindergarten Information Evening)
November 26, 2022 (Senior School Open House)
December 14, 2022 (Middle School Information Evening)
January 14, 2023 (Junior School Open House)
St. Mildred's-Lightbourn School

1080 Linbrook Road, Oakville, Ontario smls.on.ca

St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School has a proud history of educational excellence for girls and young women. From day one, the school has been a pioneer in women’s education, delivering a well-rounded curriculum of rigorous academic studies, global citizenship, competitive sport, healthy active living and community service. The tradition of inspiring and empowering women continues to be the hallmark of St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School today.

Grades
Early years to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
All Girls
Average Class Size
Varies
Total enrolment
565
Tuition
$21,000 to $31,065
Financial assistance available
Yes.
Open House Dates
October 13, 2022: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. (Virtual)
October 20, 2022: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (In-person)
October 25, 2022: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. (In-person)
Visit: smls.on.ca/apply/visit-smls for more information.
The Sterling Hall School

 99 Cartwright Ave, Toronto, Ontariosterlinghall.com

The Sterling Hall School delivers innovative academic practices and boy-focused programming that inspires growth, curiosity, and a passion for learning. The school specializes in educating boys from JK to Grade 8, providing foundational learning and leading-edge curriculum taught by dedicated faculty. SHS boys are challenged to develop new interests, build character strengths and leadership skills, all supported by a welcoming and nurturing community. Visit SHS to learn more about the school where boys belong.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
All Boys
Average Class Size
16 to 18
Total enrolment
320
Tuition
$33,400
Financial assistance available
Yes.
Open House Dates
October 26, 2022
Visit: sterlinghall.com/admissions for more information and to RSVP today.
TMS

8569 Bayview Ave., and 500 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill, Ontariotmsschool.ca

Founded in 1961, TMS is a leading, accredited independent school in Richmond Hill, Ontario that offers a uniquely designed framework combining the Montessori (toddler to Grade 6) and International Baccalaureate (Grades 7 to 12) programs. The co-ed student population of over 825 thrives in academics while developing the life-changing mindsets of entrepreneurial thinking, positivity, and resilience that build a foundation for significance at university, and in life.

Grades
Toddler (18 months) to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Montessori and International Baccalaureate (Co-educational)
Average Class Size
Varies
Total enrolment
825
Tuition
 $19,100 to $34,250
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
September 22, 2022: 9:30 a.m. (Lower School, In-person)
October 6, 2022: 9:30 a.m. (Lower School, In-person)
October 4, 2022: 9:30 a.m. (Upper School, In-person)
October 25, 2022: 9:30 a.m. (Upper School, In-person)
Trafalgar Castle School

401 Reynolds St, Whitby, Ontariotrafalgarcastle.ca

Trafalgar Castle School, an all-girls, independent day and boarding school for grades four through 12. Located in Whitby, Ontario, the school has been educating girls since 1874 within a warm and progressive community that offers exceptional academics and prepares young women to make a difference in the world. By challenging her mind, strengthening her voice and nurturing her heart, the school prepares girls for life through innovative programming and authentic learning experiences amidst a community of care and support.

Grades
Grade 4 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
All Girls, Day School, Boarding School
Average Class Size
16 to 20
Total enrolment
240
Tuition
$26,125 to $70,625
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 22, 2022: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
November 22, 2022: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit trafalgarcastle.ca/admissions for more information.
The York School

Junior School: 639 Yonge Street Toronto, Ontario
Middle & Senior School: 1320 Yonge Street Toronto, Ontarioyorkschool.com

The York School is Canada’s leading International Baccalaureate gender inclusive school, offering a challenging and progressive learning experience that blends robust academics with strong social-emotional learning. This approach ensures that its graduates become inquiring, knowledgeable and engaged citizens of the world. The IB program is the ultimate passport for globally-minded students who go on to pursue higher education with confidence and make an impact in the world.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
International Baccalaureate, Gender Inclusive
Average Class Size
18 to 22
Total enrolment
745
Tuition
$35,000
Financial assistance available
Yes (eligible for Grade 6 to Grade 12 students)
Open House Dates
October 20, 2022: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Junior School)
November 2, 2022: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Middle and Senior School)
