The Hot Spot: Halifax

This elegant new property is part of the lively Queen’s Marque waterfront development. Rooms are panelled in white oak and outfitted with tartan accents. There’s an Atlantic-inspired restaurant, an in-house art gallery showcasing regional work and, for blissed out afternoons, the Windward Wellness spa, which features halotherapy salt and eucalyptus steam rooms. A 36-foot yacht can be chartered for sunset sails.

This article appears in print in the September 2022 issue of Maclean’s magazine. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here, or buy the issue online here.