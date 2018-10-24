 Behind the scenes at Maclean's Live with photography great Edward Burtynsky - Macleans.ca
Multimedia

Behind the scenes at Maclean’s Live with photography great Edward Burtynsky

by

Edward Burtynsky spoke with Paul Wells about everything from the latest camera equipment to the human impact on the earth’s ecosystems and resources at a Maclean’s Live event on October 24. Photographer Blair Gable spent the evening following the renowned Canadian photographer around the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. Here are a few of the best moments. 

 

]
Filed under: