 Meghan Markle has...triplets? (And other highly improbable predictions for 2019) - Macleans.ca
Meghan Markle has…triplets? (And other highly improbable predictions for 2019)

Before we tell you what’s likely to happen in the new year, here are some things that probably won’t.

All are possible—if you go by history, polls and bookies—but don’t bet on them. (Odds as presented come from websites of reputable bookmakers and prediction markets.)

(Photo illustration by Lauren Cattermole, Stephen Gregory, Drew Maynard and Liz Sullivan)

More to love: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome triplets in the spring, an event with a less than one per cent chance of occurring. The babies will be seventh, eighth and ninth in line to the throne.

