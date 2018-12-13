Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Meghan Markle has...triplets? (And other highly improbable predictions for 2019) - Macleans.ca
All are possible—if you go by history, polls and bookies—but don’t bet on them. (Odds as presented come from websites of reputable bookmakers and prediction markets.)
Gallery
Unlikely 2019 predictions
(Photo illustration by Lauren Cattermole, Stephen Gregory, Drew Maynard and Liz Sullivan)
More to love: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome triplets in the spring, an event with a less than one per cent chance of occurring. The babies will be seventh, eighth and ninth in line to the throne.