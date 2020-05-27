B.C. court dismisses Meng Wanzhou's application to get out of extradition

The ruling is a major blow to the Huawei executive and means the extradition process can continue. Read the full decision here.

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to go to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Jan. 22, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward/CP)

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled that the crimes Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has been accused of can meet the “double criminality requirement,” meaning the extradition proceedings against her can proceed.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes’s ruling on double-criminality comes a year and a half after Wanzhou was first arrested in Vancouver.

Read the full ruling here:

2020 BCSC 785 United States v. Meng by Maclean’s Magazine on Scribd

