Coronavirus in Canada: Reopening plans province-by-province

With the initial stage of the epidemic slowing in many parts of the nation, here's how provinces are planning to reopen

In March, Canada began shutting down as the number of COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths soared. Now, with the initial stage of the epidemic slowing in many parts of the nation, provinces and territories are rolling out their reopening plans. Every jurisdiction is providing detailed advice, some with colour-coded charts and graphics.

A few general caveats:

A business or service may have reopened but that does not mean it has returned to “before COVID-19” standards.

People should expect that public health limits and distancing guidelines are in place, governing everything from the number of people in stores and restaurants to how professionals deal with close-contact situations and even how many people can attend a funeral. Self-isolation rules and other restrictions often do not apply to essential workers, such as truckers.

Not all services will resume in all areas at the start of each reopening phase.

Canada

There are rules on a national level in areas of federal jurisdiction:

Everyone returning from foreign travel must immediately go into a mandatory 14-day quarantine

All air travellers must wear masks

All international flights are restricted to airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal

The Canada-U.S. border is closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21

British Columbia

Name: Restart Plan

Current status: Stage 2, as of May 19

What reopens:

Restoration of health services Re-scheduling elective surgery

Medically related services: Dentistry, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, and chiropractors Physical therapy, speech therapy, and similar services

Retail sector

Hair salons, barbers, and other personal service establishments

In-person counselling

Restaurants, cafés, and pubs

Museums, art galleries, and libraries

Office-based worksites

Recreation and sports

Parks, beaches, and outdoor spaces

Child care

Parents will have the choice of bringing their children back to class on a part-time basis on June 1

Gatherings: Limited to 50 or fewer

Self-isolation after interprovincial travel: No

What’s next: Phase 3 from June to September.

What’s on the reopening schedule:

Hotels and Resorts (June 2020)

Parks – broader reopening, including some overnight camping (June)

Film industry – beginning with domestic productions (June/July)

Select entertainment – movies and symphony, but not large concerts (July)

Post-secondary education – with mix of online and in-class (September)

K-12 education – with only a partial return this school year (September)

Alberta

Name: Relaunch Strategy

Current status: Stage 1, as of May 14

What reopens:

Retail businesses like clothing, furniture and book stores

All farmers’ market vendors

Hairstyling and barber shops

Cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars can reopen for table service

Some scheduled, non-urgent surgeries to resume

Museums and art galleries.

Daycares and out-of-school care

Day camps, including summer school.

Post-secondary institutions will continue course delivery

Places of worship and funeral services

Dog parks and playgrounds

NOTE: Calgary and Brooks are on a more gradual schedule due to higher case numbers

Gatherings: Limited to 15 or fewer indoors and 50 or fewer outdoors

Self-isolation after interprovincial travel: No

What’s next: Stage 2 (timing is TBD)

What’s on the reopening schedule:

K-12 schools

Libraries

More surgeries scheduled

Services by health disciplines, such as acupuncture and massage therapy

Personal services, such as artificial tanning, esthetics, cosmetic skin and body treatments, manicures, pedicures, waxing, facial treatments and reflexology

Larger gatherings permitted 15 people indoors and 30 outdoors

Movie theatres and theatres

Saskatchewan



Name: Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan

Current status: Phase two, as of May 19

What reopens:

Retail businesses, including clothing stores, jewellers, toy stores, travel agencies, marinas, flower shops

Shopping malls

Personal service businesses, including hair salons, registered massage therapists, acupuncturists

Public markets and farmers’ markets

As of May 19, Saskatchewan Health Authority entered phase one of its own reopening schedule, focusing on:

outpatient physiotherapy appointments

kidney health services

some laboratory services

home care (e.g. bathing services) expanded immunizations

Gatherings: Limited to 10 or fewer

Self-isolation after interprovincial travel: No

What’s next: Phase three (timing TBD)

What’s on the reopening schedule:

Personal service businesses, including tattoo artists, estheticians, manicurists, suntanning parlours

Restaurant and food services

Gyms and fitness facilities

Licensed establishments

Childcare facilities

Manitoba



Name: Restoring Safe Services

Current status: Phase one, as of May 4

What reopens:

non-urgent surgery and diagnostic procedures

therapeutic and health care services

retail businesses

restaurants – patio/walk-up services

hairstylists and barbers

museums, galleries and libraries

outdoor recreation and campgrounds, including playgrounds, marinas, golf courses, outdoor yoga

Gatherings: Limited to 25 people or fewer indoors and 50 people outdoors, as of May 22

Self-isolation after interprovincial travel: Yes

What’s next: Phase two, beginning no earlier than June 1

What’s on the reopening schedule:

Restaurants, bars etc. to operate patio and dine-in services

Sports activities

Swimming pools, fitness clubs and community centres

film production

Ontario



Name: A Framework for Reopening Our Province

Current status: Stage 1, as of May 19

What reopens:

retail stores with street-front entrances, car dealerships

off-leash dog parks, water sports, tennis courts, outdoor sports facilities etc.

scheduled surgeries, procedures and services in hospitals, independent health facilities, clinics and private practices

religious services, drive-in only

libraries for pickup or deliveries

indoor and outdoor household services, such as cleaning and maintenance

veterinarians, pet grooming

Gatherings: Limited to five or fewer

Self-isolation after interprovincial travel: No

What’s next: Stage 2 (timing TBD but likely 2-4 weeks after Stage 1)

What’s on the reopening schedule:

More workplaces, including service industries as well as office and retail workplaces

Larger public gatherings

Quebec



Name: Gradual Resumption of Activities under the COVID-19-Related Pause

Current status: The province’s gradual reopening doesn’t have defined phases, such as those in other provincial plans. Reopening unrolled on a sector-by-sector basis, beginning on May 4.

What reopens:

Gradual withdrawal of checkpoints in remote regions within the province

Street-front retail businesses open

Non-priority mining and manufacturing enterprises, as well as construction sector, resume

Real estate brokers and building appraisers

Pre-schools and elementary schools open

Childcare services back in business

Outdoor sports and leisure activities

Note: Greater Montreal is on a more gradual schedule due to higher case numbers

Gatherings: As of May 22, limited to 10 people outside, including those from no more than three households

Self-isolation after interprovincial travel: No

What’s next: Rolling, sector-by-sector reopenings

What’s on the reopening schedule:

Dental services

Therapeutic care businesses, including physiotherapy, massage therapy

Libraries and museums

Performance halls, film studios (without audiences)

New Brunswick



Name: Recovery Plan

Current status: Yellow level, as of May 22

What reopens:

On May 22:

Two-household bubble can be extended to close friends and family with indoor gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses open, including acupuncturists and naturopaths.

Personal services and businesses may open, including barbers, hairstylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists and tattoo artists.

On May 29:

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer

Religious services, including wedding and funerals, of 50 people or fewer, both indoors and outdoors

Elective surgeries and other non-emergency health-care services will increase.

Low-contact team sports

Swimming pools, saunas and waterparks, gyms, yoga and dance studios, rinks and indoor recreational facilities, pool halls and bowling alleys

On June 19: Overnight camps open

Gatherings: Limited to 10 or fewer (as of May 22)

Self-isolation after interprovincial travel: Yes

What’s next: Green level (timing TBD)

What’s on the reopening schedule:

Family and friends bubble

Gatherings with physical distancing of 50 or fewer

Increase in elective surgeries and other non-emergency health-care services

Non-regulated health professionals/businesses

Personal services businesses

Swimming pools, saunas and waterparks

Gyms, yoga and dance studios

Rinks and indoor recreational facilities

Pool halls and bowling alleys

Low-contact team sports

Nova Scotia



Name: Easing of Some Public Health Measures press release (No official plan unveiled to date)

Current status: Initial steps, as of May 1

What reopens:

Two-household bubble

provincial and municipal parks, community gardens

garden centres, nurseries and similar businesses

sport fishing is permitted from shore or boat

golf driving ranges

Cottages (restricted to one household unit at a time)

drive-in religious services will be allowed

Gatherings: Limited to 5 or fewer

Self-isolation after interprovincial travel: Yes

What’s next: A detailed recovery plan is still TBD

What’s on the reopening schedule: TBD

Prince Edward Island

Name: Renew PEI, Together

Current status: Phase Two, as of May 22

What reopens:

Members of the same household may gather outdoors with up to 10 other individuals from different households and indoors with up to five other individuals. Household units can expand by one or two members

Retail outlets

Greenhouses and nurseries

Construction, maintenance and repair services

Cleaning and restoration services

Hairdressers, barbers, and pet grooming.

Daycares

Health-service providers, including massage therapists

Dental care for emergency and urgent treatments

Gatherings: Limited to household plus up to 10 others outdoors, household plus five others indoors

Self-isolation after interprovincial travel: Yes

What’s next: Phase 3, potentially on June 1

What’s on the reopening schedule:

Gatherings of up to 15 people indoors and 20 people outdoors

Organized recreational activities including soccer, baseball and day camps, swimming pools and gyms

Art galleries, libraries and community centres

Nail salons, spas, tattoo studios

Indoor dining at food premises

Accommodation at campgrounds, inns, B&Bs (P.E.I. residents only)

Elective dental care

Newfoundland and Labrador



Name: A Foundation for Living with Covid-19

Current status: Alert Level 4, as of April 30

What reopens:

Double household bubble

Funeral and wedding gatherings restricted to 10 people or fewer

Recreational fishing and hunting, golf courses

Municipal parks

Some health care services resume

In-person services offered by professional services, such as lawyers and accountants

Gardening centres, landscaping services

Animal daycares

Gatherings: Limited to 10 or fewer

Self-isolation after interprovincial travel: Yes

What’s next: Alert Level 3, no earlier than June 8

What’s on the reopening schedule:

Gatherings expand to no more than 20 people

Day-use campsites

Summer day camps

Field sports, outdoor pools

Private health clinics

Retail stores, including those in shopping malls

Personal service businesses, including hair salons

Dine-in eating

