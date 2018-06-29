Doug Ford names his first cabinet

Doug Ford named 20 of his MPPs to cabinet the same morning he was sworn in as Ontario premier at Queen’s Park. The group is styled as the province’s “first-ever government for the people,” a riff on the Progressive Conservative campaign slogan.

A news release quoted Ford as saying: “I will never forget why I’m here: to work for the people of Ontario. I promised the people that I would help make our great province the best place in North America when it comes to business, creating jobs and raising a family. And I am going to keep my promise.”

This is the cabinet, in which Ford himself will serve as minister of intergovernmental affairs along with 20 colleagues. It includes seven women, and longtime MPPs like Christine Elliott, Vic Fedeli, Lisa MacLeod, Monte McNaughton, Laurie Scott, Jim Wilson and John Yakabuski. Greg Rickford, a former federal natural resources minister, will serve a similar role. And star candidates-turned-Queen’s Park rookies Caroline Mulroney and Rod Phillips also got nods in important portfolios.

Peter Bethlenfalvy – President of the Treasury Board

Raymond Cho – Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

Steve Clark – Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Christine Elliott – Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Deputy Premier

Vic Fedeli – Minister of Finance and Chair of Cabinet

Doug Ford – Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Merrilee Fullerton – Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities

Ernie Hardeman – Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Sylvia Jones – Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

Lisa MacLeod – Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Women’s Issues

Monte McNaughton – Minister of Infrastructure

Caroline Mulroney – Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs

Rod Phillips – Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Greg Rickford – Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs

Laurie Scott – Minister of Labour

Todd Smith – Minister of Government and Consumer Services, and Government House Leader

Lisa Thompson – Minister of Education

Michael Tibollo – Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services

Jim Wilson – Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

John Yakabuski – Minister of Transportation

Jeff Yurek – Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry