Halifax International Security Forum 2018: Live video

Hollywood’s brightest stars swarm Toronto during that city’s international film festival every September. You can pretty much bet on some of the world’s biggest celebrities grabbing a bite in trendy restaurants when they’re not hobnobbing at swanky parties. There’s something like that for anyone and everyone who works in global defence and security, including military brass, top government officials and leading academics. Every November, the Halifax International Security Forum is where those minds go to meet. Canada always sends a big contingent. And Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is always there to both open the proceedings—and lead a 5K run on the conference’s final morning. This year, the gathering runs Nov. 16-18.

A selection of this year’s attendees: Marc Allen, the president of Boeing International; Peter MacKay, former Canadian minister of defence and now a partner at Baker & McKenzie; Cindy McCain, head of the McCain Institute for International Leadership (and wife to the late John McCain, a frequent forum attendee); Peter Boehm, Canada’s sherpa to the last G7 summit and now a senator; Darrell Bricker, the CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs; and Ian Brodie, a program director at the University of Calgary who was also former prime minister Stephen Harper’s chief of staff.

Macleans.ca will livestream every on-the-record session starting on the morning of Nov. 17. Peruse the three days of sessions—the schedule is here—and tune in whenever you’d like. All times Atlantic.