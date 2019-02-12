Justin Trudeau speaks on Jody Wilson-Raybould’s resignation: Live video

Hours after former justice and veterans affairs minister Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak publicly about the SNC-Lavalin affair that’s dominated headlines all week. The Globe and Mail first reported allegations that the PM’s office had pressured Wilson-Raybould to offer a deal that would allow SNC-Lavalin to avoid criminal prosecution. The embattled engineering and construction firm argues a so-called “deferred prosecution” deal could save the company’s Canadian headquarters. Trudeau, who will speak in Winnipeg, has so far denied the allegations and had publicly expressed confidence in Wilson-Raybould until her resignation. Watch Trudeau here live at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. local time).

MORE ABOUT SNC-LAVALIN: