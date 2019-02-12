Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Justin Trudeau speaks on Jody Wilson-Raybould's resignation: Live video - Macleans.ca
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former minister of justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould take part in the grand entrance as the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation commission is released, Tuesday Dec. 15, 2015 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
Hours after former justice and veterans affairs minister Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak publicly about the SNC-Lavalin affair that’s dominated headlines all week. The Globe and Mail first reported allegations that the PM’s office had pressured Wilson-Raybould to offer a deal that would allow SNC-Lavalin to avoid criminal prosecution. The embattled engineering and construction firm argues a so-called “deferred prosecution” deal could save the company’s Canadian headquarters. Trudeau, who will speak in Winnipeg, has so far denied the allegations and had publicly expressed confidence in Wilson-Raybould until her resignation. Watch Trudeau here live at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. local time).