Lest we forget: Presenting our Remembrance Day special commemorative issue

To mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, Maclean’s is printing more than 66,000 commemorative issues, each bearing the name of a Canadian who died in the conflict. Featuring a definitive telling of the final days of the war by renowned historian J.L. Granatstein, along with profiles of the fallen, rare archival photographs and more.

Available on newsstands Oct. 4 for $12.99, and available for purchase online soon—please check back for details.