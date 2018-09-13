Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lest we forget: Presenting our Remembrance Day special commemorative issue - Macleans.ca
To mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, Maclean’s is printing more than 66,000 commemorative issues, each bearing the name of a Canadian who died in the conflict. Featuring a definitive telling of the final days of the war by renowned historian J.L. Granatstein, along with profiles of the fallen, rare archival photographs and more.
Available on newsstands Oct. 4 for $12.99, and available for purchase online soon—please check back for details.