 The 10 worst cities for hate crime in Canada - Macleans.ca
The 10 worst cities for hate crime in Canada

An Ontario town tops the inglorious list. See if your city ranked.

Four out of the 10 Canadian urban areas with the highest hate crime rates are in the Greater Toronto Area or Greater Golden Horseshoe, Statistics Canada data supplied to Maclean’s shows. Did your city rank for hate crime? View the gallery below to find out.

Hate crime capitals of Canada
10. Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Hate crime incidents per 1000 (2017): 11.4
