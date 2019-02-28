The 10 worst cities for hate crime in Canada

Four out of the 10 Canadian urban areas with the highest hate crime rates are in the Greater Toronto Area or Greater Golden Horseshoe, Statistics Canada data supplied to Maclean’s shows. Did your city rank for hate crime? View the gallery below to find out.

Gallery Hate crime capitals of Canada edb3_16/istock 10. Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Hate crime incidents per 1000 (2017): 11.4

Take a closer look at Canada's worst cities for hate crime.