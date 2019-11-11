 Twitter reacts to Don Cherry's poppy rant - Macleans.ca
Canada

Twitter reacts to Don Cherry’s poppy rant

The hockey commentator made bigoted remarks on national television. What else is new? Here’s what Canadians had to say.

by

Don Cherry and Ron MacLean at Air Canada Centre on September 17, 2016. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images)

UPDATE, Nov. 11, 2019: Sportsnet has fired Don Cherry. More details here

Don Cherry is known for his loud suits and even louder mouth. A few days before Remembrance Day, the 85-year-old hockey commentator ranted during Coach’s Corner that “you people”—referring to immigrants in Canada— who “love our way of life” should at least pay to purchase a poppy “or something like that.”

His comments were widely denounced. Sportsnet, the NHL and Cherry’s co-host Ron MacLean apologized for his remarks, while Cherry himself has not.

Justin Trudeau didn’t issue a statement in response but his account did retweet his defence minister Harjit Sajjan on the topic. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer hasn’t publicly responded to the controversy. See the clip below as well as the apologies from Sportsnet, NHL and MacLean. We’ve compiled a collection of responses from Canadians to Cherry’s remarks.

The apologies

The reaction

MORE ABOUT DON CHERRY:
Filed under: