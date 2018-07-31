Canada’s top 25 best places to live in 2018

This article first appeared on MoneySense.ca. Learn more.

25. Whitby, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 103

Population: 136,657

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%

Median Household Income: $101,792

Average Household Net Worth: $817,453

Property Tax: 11.1%

Total Days Above 20°C: 100

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 3,251

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 81

24. New Tecumseth, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 170

Population: 36,745

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%

Median Household Income: $96,041

Average Household Net Worth: $755,965

Property Tax: 20.5%

Total Days Above 20°C: 122

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 2,906

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 95

23. Newmarket, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 56

Population: 90,908

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%

Median Household Income: $95,636

Average Household Net Worth: $947,429

Property Tax: 16.1%

Total Days Above 20°C: 107

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 2,749

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 95

22. Bonnyville No. 87, Alta.

Rank in 2017: 228

Population: 14,658

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 3.9%

Median Household Income: $103,652

Average Household Net Worth: $789,157

Property Tax: 94.0%

Total Days Above 20°C: 86

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 4,899

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 93

21. The Nation, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 123

Population: 13,275

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.1%

Median Household Income: $88,088

Average Household Net Worth: $478,620

Property Tax: 54.9%

Total Days Above 20°C: 113

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 2,186

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 142

20. Whistler, B.C.

Rank in 2017: 84

Population: 13,193

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 4.3%

Median Household Income: $86,423

Average Household Net Worth: $1,460,422

Property Tax: 98.6%

Total Days Above 20°C: 83

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 14,137

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 159

19. St. Albert, Alta.

Rank in 2017: 7

Population: 70,874

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 6.8%

Median Household Income: $123,948

Average Household Net Worth: $900,192

Property Tax: 66.3%

Total Days Above 20°C: 84

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 5,313

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 129

18. King, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 68

Population: 26,697

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%

Median Household Income: $110,816

Average Household Net Worth: $2,655,435

Property Tax: 18.1%

Total Days Above 20°C: 114

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 2,749

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 95

17. Lévis, Que.

Rank in 2017: 9

Population: 147,403

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 3.4%

Median Household Income: $79,323

Average Household Net Worth: $387,146

Property Tax: 65.1%

Total Days Above 20°C: 94

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 2,784

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 106

16. Toronto, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 129

Population: 2,933,262

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%

Median Household Income: $55,945

Average Household Net Worth: $906,663

Property Tax: 66.0%

Total Days Above 20°C: 117

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 3,847

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 75

15. Fort St. John, B.C.

Rank in 2017: 160

Population: 21,251

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%

Median Household Income: $106,327

Average Household Net Worth: $440,481

Property Tax: 99.5%

Total Days Above 20°C: 64

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 14,000

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 104

14. Saugeen Shores, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 17

Population: 14,109

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 4.9%

Median Household Income: $105,210

Average Household Net Worth: $777,845

Property Tax: 14.2%

Total Days Above 20°C: 110

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 5,113

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 107

13. Mont-Royal, Que.

Rank in 2017: 8

Population: 21,172

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 6.3%

Median Household Income: $145,853

Average Household Net Worth: $2,392,238

Property Tax: 1.4%

Total Days Above 20°C: 117

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 4,594

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 124

12. Red Deer, Alta.

Rank in 2017: 330

Population: 107,564

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 4.9%

Median Household Income: $90,844

Average Household Net Worth: $628,900

Property Tax: 86.7%

Total Days Above 20°C: 83

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 19,460

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 99

11. Camrose, Alta.

Rank in 2017: 216

Population: 19,488

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 3.9%

Median Household Income: $61,873

Average Household Net Worth: $519,846

Property Tax: 74.9%

Total Days Above 20°C: 83

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 9,520

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 99

10. Halton Hills, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 24

Population: 65,782

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%

Median Household Income: $108,410

Average Household Net Worth: $1,190,923

Property Tax: 24.3%

Total Days Above 20°C: 120

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 2,133

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 91

9. Saint-Lambert, Que.

Rank in 2017: 55

Population: 22,432

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 4.9%

Median Household Income: $83,626

Average Household Net Worth: $881,272

Property Tax: 12.5%

Total Days Above 20°C: 118

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 3,724

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 96

8. Westmount, Que.

Rank in 2017: 52

Population: 21,083

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 7.5%

Median Household Income: $117,755

Average Household Net Worth: $3,953,205

Property Tax: 8.9%

Total Days Above 20°C: 117

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 4,594

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 124

7. Canmore, Alta.

Rank in 2017: 29

Population: 14,930

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.1%

Median Household Income: $75,848

Average Household Net Worth: $1,478,315

Property Tax: 99.0%

Total Days Above 20°C: 64

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 7,482

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 138

6. Milton, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 151

Population: 120,556

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%

Median Household Income: $111,875

Average Household Net Worth: $1,129,276

Property Tax: 67.7%

Total Days Above 20°C: 120

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 2,133

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 91

5. Lacombe, Alta.

Rank in 2017: 299

Population: 13,906

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 4.9%

Median Household Income: $97,800

Average Household Net Worth: $754,291

Property Tax: 76.6%

Total Days Above 20°C: 81

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 7,932

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 99

4. Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.

Rank in 2017: 6

Population: 27,171

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 4.9%

Median Household Income: $96,757

Average Household Net Worth: $864,221

Property Tax: 18.8%

Total Days Above 20°C: 118

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 3,724

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 96

3. Russell, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 21

Population: 17,155

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.1%

Median Household Income: $112,644

Average Household Net Worth: $509,564

Property Tax: 50.1%

Total Days Above 20°C: 78

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 2,540

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 142

2. Ottawa, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 1

Population: 999,183

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.1%

Median Household Income: $93,975

Average Household Net Worth: $695,242

Property Tax: 39.3%

Total Days Above 20°C: 117

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 3,782

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 142

1. Oakville, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 15

Population: 209,039

Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%

Median Household Income: $112,207

Average Household Net Worth: $1,742,036

Property Tax: 21.4%

Total Days Above 20°C: 107

Crime Rate Per 100,000:* 2,133

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 91

*See the 2018 Canada’s Best Places to Live methodology for more details about this category.