Live results as Canadians elect new members to the House of Commons to form the 44th parliament

The last polls in the 2021 Canadian federal election close at 7 p.m. PT. Bookmark this page to check back for election results as they roll in. Riding-by-riding results are available in the drop-down in the interactive graphic below.

LATEST 338 PROJECTION: The final polls are in, and they point to a slim Liberal victory

LIVESTREAM: The relaxing, ASMR way to watch the results