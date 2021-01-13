Doug Ford's Jan. 13 Ontario COVID-19 briefing: Replay

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Doug Ford speaks at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021 to announce a state of emergency and stay at home order for the province of Ontario. (CP/Frank Gunn)
The premier is set to speak at 1 p.m. ET. He will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and General Rick Hillier to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccination plan.