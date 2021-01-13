Doug Ford's Jan. 13 Ontario COVID-19 briefing: Replay

The premier addresses Ontarians on the coronavirus situation in the province, a day after announcing a state of emergency and stay-at-home order

Doug Ford speaks at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021 to announce a state of emergency and stay at home order for the province of Ontario. (CP/Frank Gunn)

The premier is set to speak at 1 p.m. ET. He will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and General Rick Hillier to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccination plan.