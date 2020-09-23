Trudeau addresses Canadians on the fight against COVID-19: Live video

The prime minister is set to speak at 6: 30 p.m. ET from Parliament Hill. Watch CPAC coverage above.
READ: Governor General Julie Payette’s 2020 Throne Speech: Full transcript
Shortly after the Speech from the Throne, the prime minister will address Canadians directly on the latest measures being taken against the coronavirus as a second wave of infections loom
