News

Trudeau addresses Canadians on the fight against COVID-19: Live video

Shortly after the Speech from the Throne, the prime minister will address Canadians directly on the latest measures being taken against the coronavirus as a second wave of infections loom

By

The prime minister is set to speak at 6: 30 p.m. ET from Parliament Hill. Watch CPAC coverage above.

READ: Governor General Julie Payette’s 2020 Throne Speech: Full transcript

FILED UNDER: