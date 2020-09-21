Jonathan Wilkinson in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live

Federal environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson will join Maclean's senior writer Paul Wells to discuss how the government plans to reach its carbon targets while the pandemic rages on

On the day after the Trudeau government’s Throne Speech, federal environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson will join Maclean’s to discuss the government’s ambitious carbon targets and how on earth it plans to reach those targets amid a public-health crisis that goes on and on.

The conversation will be broadcast on the Maclean’s Facebook page as well as at macleans.ca/live on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. ET. Follow us on Facebook to be notified. Join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #MacleansLive.

Past guests include:

July 2020: Dr. Catherine Hankins and Dr. David Naylor, members of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force

June 2020: Kevin Loring, playwright, actor, director of Indigenous Theatre at the NAC

June 2020: Guest host Desmond Cole with panelists Esi Edugyan, Robyn Maynard, Syrus Marcus Ware and Ian Williams

June 2020: Carol Anderson and Kevin Young

June 2020: Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux & Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard

May 2020: Health minister Patty Hajdu

May 2020: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

April 2019: Bank of Canada governor, Stephen Poloz

February 2019: Canadian ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton

December 2018: Former prime minister Jean Chrétien

November 2018: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

September 2018: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

June 2018: Jane Philpott, former minister of Indigenous services.

May 2018: Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party (current Premier of Alberta)

April 2018: Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

March 2018: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer

February 2018: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.