RCMP announce charges in Humboldt Broncos bus crash—Full video - Macleans.ca
He is to appear in provincial court in Saskatchewan next week.
RCMP say they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened. The only thing the Mounties have said to this point is that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.
The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the truck and the bus crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.
Sixteen people, including 10 players, died as a result of the crash, and 13 players were injured.