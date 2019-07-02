 Total solar eclipse 2019: Watch live video here - Macleans.ca
Society

Total solar eclipse 2019: Watch live video here

The first total solar eclipse since 2017 will take place over parts of South America

by

A youth dressed as a shaman arrives to take part in a photo session before Tuesday's total solar eclipse, in La Higuera, Chile, Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

The first total solar eclipse since 2017 will take place over parts of South America this afternoon, including Chile and Argentina. While North America misses out on the celestial occurrence, you can watch it here, live. It will be happening between 3:15 PM and 5:50 PM EDT.

This livestream is provided by Slooh.

MORE ABOUT NEWS:
Filed under: