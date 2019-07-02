Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Total solar eclipse 2019: Watch live video here - Macleans.ca
A youth dressed as a shaman arrives to take part in a photo session before Tuesday's total solar eclipse, in La Higuera, Chile, Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
The first total solar eclipse since 2017 will take place over parts of South America this afternoon, including Chile and Argentina. While North America misses out on the celestial occurrence, you can watch it here, live. It will be happening between 3:15 PM and 5:50 PM EDT.