Where MPs stand on Liberexit—to remain in caucus, or leave?

Here’s a recap of what Liberal MPs have said publicly about the fate of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott in recent days and weeks, and where they stand on ejecting the two MPs from the party:

Leavers (or those apparently leaning that way)

P.E.I. MP Wayne Easter : “I certainly think Jody Wilson-Raybould should be gone. … To play these kind of games, and almost entrapment to the clerk of the Privy Council, I’ve got no respect for someone like that.”

Transport Minister Marc Garneau on the JWR tape: "Totally inappropriate. It is not an honourable thing to do."

Newfoundland MP Nick Whalen on the tape: "It all seems really untoward and really seedy."

Ontario MP Rob Oliphant : "My hope is that caucus will move quickly and I suspect will be of one mind that we don't want people in the caucus who don't have confidence in our government."

Ontario MP Judy Sgro after Philpott's March 21 interview with Maclean's: "It's either put up or shut up. … You can't keep dropping innuendo every day and expect that all of us from the prime minister down are hopeless to stand back and do anything about this."

Ontario MP John McKay : "I think that there's been a breach of caucus solidarity, that's there's actually no path back for either one of them, regrettably."

Quebec MP Alexandra Mendès : "I've come to the conclusion that they both have lost any right to be a part of this team."

: “I’ve come to the conclusion that they both have lost any right to be a part of this team.” Ontario MP Yasmin Ratansi: “They are neophytes.”

Remainers

New Brunswick MP Wayne Long : “I strongly believe that our caucus is made stronger by the continued presence of Ms. Wilson-Raybould and Dr. Philpott within it, and that it would be a mistake to expel them from caucus.”

Ontario MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith : "If a member of parliament is committed to liberal values, and to upholding their obligations honestly, in good faith, and with integrity, then they should be welcomed as members of our Liberal caucus, regardless of any public disagreement."

: “If a member of parliament is committed to liberal values, and to upholding their obligations honestly, in good faith, and with integrity, then they should be welcomed as members of our Liberal caucus, regardless of any public disagreement.” B.C. MP Joyce Murray: “We’re putting it behind us and my aim is that (Wilson-Raybould) and Jane are welcome and comfortable as part of our caucus.”

