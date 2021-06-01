Where to donate to support survivors of residential schools

Six organizations you can turn your attention to

A rock with 215 painted on it is shown before a ceremony in Kingston, Ont., on May 31, 2021. The remains of 215 children were recently discovered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Lars Hagberg/CP)

The remains of 215 children were found at the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School after a ground-penetrating radar survey was conducted by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation. The school was in operation from 1890 to 1969 and was one of 139 residential schools that existed in Canada. (In 1969, the federal government took over administration of the school from the Catholic Church, operating it as a residence for students at local day schools until 1978.)

The horrifying discovery was met with grief and mourning over the weekend, reigniting an ongoing conversation about the intergenerational trauma caused by Canada’s residential school program. Here is how you can help organizations across the country that are working to support survivors and further reconciliation.

Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society

Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society is a B.C. based organization that’s been providing services like counselling and health and cultural services to survivors of residential schools. Donate here. Residential school survivors who need support can call the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

Legacy of Hope Foundation

The Legacy of Hope Foundation‘s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the impacts of residential schools in the form of educational tools and consultation with survivors. Donate here.

Orange Shirt Society

Orange Shirt Society works to raise awareness of intergenerational trauma caused by the residential schools and commemorate the experiences of survivors. Donate here.

True North Aid

True North Aid provides practical humanitarian support to Indigenous communities in Canada. They have several categories of aid you can contribute to, including housing, food and reconciliation projects. Donate here.

First Nations Child and Family Caring Society

First Nations Child and Family Caring Society develops education initiatives, public policy campaigns and provides resources to support First Nations communities and ensure the well-being of youth and their families. Donate here.

Reconciliation Canada

Reconciliation Canada focuses on workshops and community outreach to further the dialogue around reconciliation. Donate here.