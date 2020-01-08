63 Canadians killed in an airliner crash in Iran: Live updates

Originally published: Jan. 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m. ET. Latest update: Jan. 8, 2020, 2:16 p.m. ET

What happened to Flight PS752?

Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800, crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, Iran, killing 176 passengers and crew—including 63 Canadians. The flight had been enroute to Kyiv.

Victims also reportedly included 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British passengers.

At least one media outlet reported in the aftermath of the crash that the airplane had been erroneously struck by a missile launched by Iran—but that has not been widely reported and has not been verified. The Canadian Press reported that Ukrainian officials initially blamed the downed flight on mechanical failure, before clarifying that they weren’t ruling anything out.

The Iranian civil aviation authority confirmed on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into the disaster. Amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Iranian authorities will reportedly not send the aircraft’s black box, which could offer insight into the flight’s final moments, to Boeing.

What do we know about the Canadian victims?

Many of the 63 Canadian victims appear to be from Edmonton.

A married couple, Pedram Mousavi and his wife Mojgan Daneshmand, both University of Alberta professors, and their two daughters, Daria and Dorina, were on the flight.

CBC News says that Shekoufeh Choupannejad, an OB-GYN at the Northgate Centre Medical Clinic in Edmonton, and her two daughters, U of A students Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat were also on the flight.

Global News says six passengers were from Winnipeg, with ties to the University of Manitoba. Amirhossien Ghasemi, 32, Amirhossien Ghorbani, 21, Forough Khadem, 38, Mehdi Sadeghi, Bahareh Haj Esfandiari, 41, and Anisa Sadeghi, 10, are among those identified.

There are also victims who live in the Greater Toronto Area. A man named Omid Arsalani told CBC News that his 30-year-old sister Evin Arsalani, her husband, Hiva Molani, 38, and their one-year-old daughter Kurdia were among those killed in the crash. They were on their way back to Ajax, Ont.

CBC News also confirmed that Parisa Eghbalian, a dentist in Aurora, Ont., was among the dead, along with her daughter, nine-year-old Reera Esmaeilion.

University of Guelph PhD student and social science researcher, Ghanimat Azhdari, 36, has also been named as a victim, according to CBC News. A second U of Guelph student has been confirmed: Milad Ghasemi Ariani was enrolled in a marketing and consumer studies program according to Global.

A University of Waterloo international student, Marizeh Foroutan, has also been identified as a victim. A photo from the crash site showed her student ID card, the Toronto Star reports.

Richmond Hill optometrist and eye surgeon Neda Sadighi was on Flight PS752 after visiting Tehran on vacation, as well as Suzan Golbabapour, a real estate agent at a Richmond Hill Remax.

Samira Bashiri and husband Hamid Setarah Kokab, both affiliated with University of Windsor, were killed on the flight. Bashiri was a researcher at the university while her husband was a mechanical engineering PhD student.

Alina Tarbhai has been killed on the flight. Tarbhai was an administrative clerk at the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, reports CBC News.

In Montreal, Siavash Ghafouri-Azar has been identified as being killed in the crash. Ghafouri-Azar was doing a master’s degree at Concordia University.

Sisters Masoumeh Ghavi and Mandieh Ghavi, who were living in Nova Scotia, were also on the plane. Masoumeh was an engineering student at Dalhousie University, reports Global News.

Husband and wife Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi and Niloofar Razzaghi and teenage son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi were killed in the crash. They lived in Vancouver.

Manitoba’s Forough Khadem has been named as well. She worked at CancerCare Manitoba.

What has Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released the following statement:

This morning, I join Canadians across the country who are shocked and saddened to see reports that a plane crash outside of Tehran, Iran, has claimed the lives of 176 people, including 63 Canadians.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in this tragedy. Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians’ questions are answered. ​​​​​​​Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority. We also join with the other countries who are mourning the loss of citizens.

[Foreign] Minister [Francois-Philippe] Champagne has been in touch with the government of Ukraine, and is speaking to relevant authorities and to international partners. [Transport] Minister [Marc] Garneau is also working with officials from Transport Canada, and is reaching out to his international counterparts.

Champagne tweeted the morning after the crash that “our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims.”

https://twitter.com/FP_Champagne/status/1214885903929348101

And Garneau also confirmed the feds would offer “technical assistance” to any investigations.

https://twitter.com/MarcGarneau/status/1214917805092540416

With news that around 30 Canadian victims of the crash are from Edmonton, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney tweeted:

I am deeply saddened by the devastating news that 63 Canadians, including a large number of Albertans, were amongst 176 passengers aboard UIA 752 when it crashed earlier today near Tehran. On behalf of the Govt of Alberta, I extend deepest sympathies to loved ones of passengers. https://t.co/bSeSBkZyTi — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 8, 2020

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson also released a statement in response to the crash:

Heartbroken to hear the news of the fatal plane crash. On behalf of Edmontonians & your #yegcc, I would like to offer the families & friends who have lost a loved one in this tragedy our deepest condolences. We are in mourning today — our community has suffered a terrible loss. pic.twitter.com/iRIfXTTdSU — Don Iveson (@doniveson) January 8, 2020

What have Iranian and Turkish officials said?

Turkey’s ministry of foreign affairs released this statement in the wake of the crash:

We are deeply saddened to hear that this morning a Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane flying from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after take-off from the Tehran International Airport causing tragic loss of lives of all passengers and crew on board.

We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved-ones of those who lost their lives, as well as to the Governments and friendly peoples of Ukraine and Iran.

Iran’s ministry of foreign affairs released this statement on communication between Iranian and Ukrainian officials:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko on the regrettable crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Tehran, which killed many Iranian and foreign nationals, including those of Ukraine.

In the Wednesday phone conversation, the two ministers expressed deep regret over the heart-breaking accident, and exchanged condolences over the deaths of Iranian and Ukrainian nationals.

The reasons for the crash are still under investigation.

What do we know about the airplane?

Flight PS752 offered service between Tehran and Kyiv on a nearly daily basis. The aircraft involved in the crash, which had a registered tail number of UR-PSR, was a 3.5-year-old Boeing 737-800 that first flew on June 21, 2016.

What do we know about the airline crew?

Ukraine International Airlines has released information about the pilots and crew aboard Flight PS752, all of whom have died. There was Captain Volodymyr Gaponenko, who has clocked 11,600 hours on Boeing 737 aircraft and 5,500 hours as captain, instructor pilot Oleksiy Naumkin and first officer Serhii Khomenko.

Cabin crew included chief flight attendant Ihor Matkov, as well as Kateryna Statnik, Mariia Mykytiuk, Valeriia Ovcharuk, Yuliia Solohub and Denys Lykhno.

Ihor Sosnovsky, UIA’s VP of operations has said: “According to our records, the aircraft ascended as high as 2,400 meters. Given the crew’s experience, error probability is minimal. We do not even consider such a chance.”

How does the Flight PS752 crash compare to other air disasters involving Canadians?

These are some of the most devastating air disasters involving Canadian aircraft, crew or passengers. (Our sources for this information are the Canadian Encyclopedia, news files and Aviation-Safety.net.)

Air India – June 23, 1985

Number of deaths: 329, including 280 Canadians

Cause: Bomb

Location: North Atlantic, off Ireland

Trans-Canada Airlines – Nov. 29, 1963

Number of deaths: 118

Cause: Undetermined

Location: Sainte-Thérèse-de-Blainville, Que.

Air Canada – July 5, 1970

Number of deaths: 109

Cause: Heavy landing, followed by crash on second attempt to land

Location: Toronto

Maritime Central Airways – Aug. 11, 1957

Number of deaths: 79, mostly Canadian veterans returning from a visit to the U.K.

Cause: Loss of control in severe weather

Location: Near Quebec City

Trans-Canada Airlines – Dec. 9, 1956

Number of deaths: 62

Cause: Icing and engine loss

Location: Mount Slesse, B.C.

Canadian Pacific Airlines – July 8, 1965

Number of deaths: 52

Cause: Explosion, likely intentional; unsolved

Location: Near 100 Mile House, B.C.

Panarctic Oils – Oct. 30, 1974

Number of deaths: 32, all Canadian

Cause: Crash landing, cause undetermined

Location: Rea Point, N.W.T.