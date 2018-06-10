How Canadians can boycott Donald Trump

You all have your reasons. Some are furious about domestic policies that lock child asylum seekers in cages. For others, it’s a foreign policy that supports Russia and denigrates allies. Maybe it’s just the man himself, who boasts of assaulting women. Or, it might even be the tariffs, sparking unnecessary trade wars that are killing jobs in the U.S. and abroad. Whatever the reason, you’re reading this because you want to hit back and hurt Trump in the only place he cares about – his wallet. Here’s how:
President Trump has actually made it easy. He has been severely criticized for holding on to his businesses when he came to office. These ventures create a conflict of interest, allowing the President to profit from the office, and for others to bribe him through his companies. Revenue at his Mar-a-Lago resort in the year following his inauguration, for example, increased by $7 million as new members scrambled to get face time with the Trump.
Ironically, those business interests also make this President uniquely vulnerable in ways we have not seen in the modern era. As I’ve argued before, it is futile for western countries to penalize American industries in the hopes it will dissuade Trump from his trade wars – he simply doesn’t care. But, if these countries were to aim at Trump’s personal business interests, he would back down swiftly.
Unfortunately, targeted state sanctions take time. You, on the other hand, can move much faster and are far stronger than you realize. Just ask Roseanne Barr, who recently lost her job just hours after individual consumers threatened the ABC network with a boycott. These same market forces can be applied to Trump.
Below is a list of companies, compiled with the assistance of data collected by the Grab Your Wallet campaign, that are either owned by Trump or sell Trump goods. There are four different ways Canadians can use this list:
1. Start by simply boycotting these businesses.
2. Contact the company to explain why you are boycotting.
3. Use social media like Twitter and Facebook to address these companies in public.
4. Send this list to your like-minded friends so they can do the same.
We’ll be keeping the information up-to-date. Already, many companies have stopped selling Trump goods because of public complaints, and there are reports business is declining at many of his hotels and golf clubs. If you see that we’ve missed something, please let us know at letters@macleans.ca.
The following list includes companies that are owned by Trump and his family, as well as companies that sell Trump goods. Companies with an asterisk have a bricks-and-mortar presence in Canada.
6pm.com
Adrienne Vitaadini Studio
* Aldo
Amazon
Belk
Bloomindale’s
Bluefly
Bon-Ton
Carson’s
Century 21 Department Store
Dillard’s
DSW
Elder-Beerman
G-III Apparel
Home Shopping Network
* Hudson’s Bay
IvankaTrump.com
Kushner Companies
Lord & Taylor
Macy’s
Perfumania
* Scion Hotels
Sentient Jets
Stein Mart
Trump Golf Courses
Trump Hotel: Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery
Trump Hotel: Chicago
Trump Hotel: Doral
Trump Hotel: Las Vegas
Trump hotel: New York
Trump Hotel: Macleod House and Lodge, Scotland
Trump Hotel: Turnberry, Scotland
* Trump Hotel: Vancouver
Trump Hotel: Waikiki
Trump Hotel: Washington
Trump Productions
Trump Winery
* Walmart
Wegmans
Whole Foods
Zappos
Saks Off Fifth