How Don Cherry resisted Canada’s brownface

Erica Ifill is the co-founder and co-host of the Bad + Bitchy podcast, which discusses politics, pop culture and social issues from an intersectional feminist lens.

Don Cherry is the Canadian, conservative version of Colin Kaepernick. His comments on the evening of Nov. 9 have positioned him to become a martyr for right-wing zealots, proof of political correctness run amok. We know this song; we’ve heard it on repeat, and frankly, it’s tiresome.

The difference, however, is that Kaepernick held a quiet protest, taking a knee during the American national anthem prior to his football games in demonstration against police brutality and the killing of unarmed Black men. Don Cherry is, well, a bigot. His ramblings were not in protest of something. Instead, they were the angry rant of a white man, well past his prime, who felt that immigrants owed him. Therefore, that debt of gratitude could only be demonstrated by wearing a poppy. Cherry’s views about immigrants (read: foreign people of colour) leave one wondering why he received so much fanfare and an unrestricted platform to spew his hateful bile.

Enter the CBC.

Before landing at Rogers’ Sportsnet, Cherry had the blessing of the CBC for 34 years. There, Cherry had a national platform for his bigoted views, which was backed by taxpayers’ dollars. In a way, the CBC, as a national broadcaster, forced groups maligned by Cherry to fund his derision of them. In 2004, CBC actually ranked Don Cherry as the seventh greatest Canadian of all time for their mini-series The Greatest Canadian (he even out-ranking Wayne Gretzky, who barely cracked the top 10).

Welcome to Canada.

Immigrants may be the backbone of our country, as goes one of the platitudinal phrases politicians throw around these days. However not all immigrants are treated equal. White immigrants are assumed to belong and to espouse Canadian values, while immigrants of colour are thought to be threats to the national fabric, needing to be regulated by the state through tip lines for barbaric practices or having to scrub their identities through secularism bills. Through Cherry’s comments, many immigrants—and children of immigrants—were reminded that we still aren’t Canadian enough.

Though it seems as though Cherry’s derision of immigrants extends to any and all, regardless of skin colour (you’ve got to love equal opportunity xenophobia), his previous actions belie that conclusion. Cherry’s history of maligning hockey players from other countries that aren’t Canadian is no secret. While many of these players, like the Sedin twins and Markus Näslund have raised families and made homes in Canada, yet Cherry still has mocked their style of play as “un-Canadian.”

What makes a Canadian?

That’s the question at the heart of this controversy. Throughout his rant, Don Cherry echoed the dog whistles of the far right: “you people” is code for “the other,” meaning people who don’t belong. It’s a constant reminder that no matter how long we are here, or how “Canadian” we become, we are still just visiting in the eyes of the white majority in Canada—and we’re to be kicked out whenever we get out of hand or don’t follow the rules as closely as people like Don Cherry deem necessary. Make no mistake: when Cherry mentioned people in Mississauga and downtown Toronto, it was code for non-white.

Support for Cherry has largely been divided down political lines, despite the fact that many believe that Cherry’s views on hockey and his value as a talking head were increasingly outdated, which points to Canada’s increasing political polarization. It’s a signal to those who are inclined to believe that their “way of life”—their whiteness—is “under attack.” In reality, the browning of Canada has been happening slowly for decades, it is only now, after being asked to adjust to this demographic, that they notice.

Supporters of Don Cherry believe in their own persecution complex and need a symbol to prove their confirmation bias, thus firing of Cherry has riled them. From the Islamophobia and xenophobia of the Yellow Vest movement in Canada to Wexit, (its founders have been known to promote white nationalist talking points), there have been a wave of sympathizers to these viewpoints, making them prime candidates for radicalization. And that’s what Don Cherry is—a tool for white nationalist radicalization. So it’s only natural that Cherry appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News a day after he was axed. It’s a sympathetic network where his opinions are welcomed.

Enter damage control.

If you want to know why Sportsnet and the NHL’s condemnation of Don Cherry was so swift, it’s because the Canadian viewership of the NHL is declining. And although the NHL says it espouses diversity and inclusion, the evidence is scant. They are losing a generation of Canadian viewers; a viewership that is increasingly diverse and social media savvy, two things missing from hockey. While other sports have been able to capitalize on this generational transition, hockey refused to modernize just like Don Cherry did—he was a proud digital neophyte who once complained about having to answer emails.

Hand in hand, Canadian hockey and Cherry resisted the evolution of this country—its new brownface and its digital progressiveness—for a long time until we’d had enough…and we’ve certainly had enough. If I was a kid of colour contemplating playing hockey today, instead of wading through the bigoted muck that is Coach’s Corner, I would pick up a soccer or basketball where at least I’d know I wouldn’t have to defend my existence as a true Canadian.

