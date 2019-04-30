2019 federal election platform guide: Where the parties stand on everything

The next federal election is getting closer by the second. Canadians are scheduled to vote on Oct. 21 (unless the election comes early, which is always possible). Everything you need to know about where and how to vote, and just how that early trip to the polls might happen, is right here.

Canadians can expect a heated campaign that pits Justin Trudeau’s Liberals against Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives and Jagmeet Singh’s and New Democrats, as well as Elizabeth May’s Greens. This is Trudeau’s second time on the hustings as a leader, and both Scheer and Singh’s first. May has led her party through three campaigns.

Most parties will release their full election platforms during the campaign itself. But they do release some of their plans in advance; we’ll publish any proposal that can reasonably be considered an election promise. We’ll stick to the four main national parties to start, but reserve the right to add other parties’ proposals. Did we miss something? Let us know by emailing letters@macleans.ca.

Here’s what each party has promised so far on every major issue.

Taxes

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

Remove the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from home heating and energy bills [source]

Establish a single tax return for Quebec, administered by the province [source]

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Economy

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

Appoint a Quebec Minister of Canada Economic Development and a political Minister from Quebec [source]

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Jobs & Skills training

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Deficits & Debt

Liberal platform

Budget 2019 forecast deficits through 2023-24: $19.8 billion in 2019-20; $19.7 billion in 2021-21; $14.8 billion in 2021-22; $12.1 billion in 2022-23; and $9.8 billion in 2023-24 [source]

Budget 2019 forecast falling debt-to-GDP ratios: 30.7% in 2019-20; 30.5% in 2020-21; 30.0% in 2021-22; 29.3% in 2022-23; and 28.6% in 2023-24 [source]

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Health

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Pharmacare

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Energy

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

Repeal Bill C-69 [source]

End the shipping ban in northern British Columbia [source]

Clarify roles of proponents and governments in consultations [source]

End foreign-funded interference in regulatory hearings [source]

Provide certainty on approval timelines and schedules [source]

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Climate change

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Indigenous affairs

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Immigration & Refugees

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

Renegotiate the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States [source]

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

National defence

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Public safety & National security

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Infrastructure

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Retirement & Seniors

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Housing

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Education

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Child care

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Agriculture

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Foreign affairs

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

International trade

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Justice

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

Cost-share new anti-gang law enforcement initiatives with provinces and territories [source]

Create a Police Infrastructure Grant program [source]

Make sure that information on guns found at crime scenes is given to the right authorities [source]

Ensure that the Canadian Firearms Program has what it needs to conduct rigorous and effective background checks [source]

Increase the funds available for the Youth Gang Prevention Fund by 25% to ensure continued support for counselling, skills development, and other important programs [source]

Conduct an audit of all correctional services programs to make sure inmates are ready to rejoin society upon their release [source]

Ensure that anyone who is knowingly in possession of a smuggled gun is sent to federal prison [source]

Ensure that anyone found to divert legally purchased guns into criminals’ hands will face serious consequences, including prison time and a lifetime ban from owning firearms[source]

Create a Canada Border Services Agendy Firearms Smuggling Task Force, which will oversee an increase of frontline officers, deployment of new technology, and further use of criminal intelligence. They will also be authorized to work with law enforcement counterparts on both sides of the border to identify smuggling routes, and ensure that smugglers and those employing them are put behind bars where they belong [source]

Ensure that any firearms owner detained under provincial mental health legislation will immediately have their firearms seized. They will be able to apply, after a period of time, to have their property returned if they can demonstrate that their condition has stabilized. [source]

Make lifetime firearms bans mandatory for all serious personal injury offences and gang crimes [source]

Ensure that individuals who knowingly provide a firearm to an individual who is subject to a gun ban face serious prison time, and that they themselves will be prohibited from owning a firearm for life [source]

Encourage firearms manufacturers to improve traceability, require the submission of ballistic data on crime guns, and ensure that the RCMP crime lab is appropriately resourced [source]

Make sure that arrested repeat gang offenders will be held without bail [source]

Create and maintain a list of proven criminal organizations which will help law enforcement prosecute gang members faster [source]

Require those on parole to cut ties with gangs [source]

Bring in mandatory sentences in federal prison for directing gang crime [source]

Create new offences for committing and ordering violent gang crime and attach mandatory sentences in federal prison for each [source]

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Youth

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Veterans

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

Arts & Culture

Liberal platform

No specific proposals yet.

Conservative platform

No specific proposals yet.

NDP platform

No specific proposals yet.

Green platform

No specific proposals yet.

How we did it: We'll update this post whenever a major party makes a promise in the context of the next election (as opposed to re-announcing funding or criticizing a government measure). When parties release their full platforms, we'll incorporate those promises into this compendium. Until the Liberals release their platform, we'll draw on future promises made in this year's federal budget.

