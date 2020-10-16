The sinking B.C. Liberal campaign: 338Canada election projection

Without targeted micro-local polling, there is no way to empirically find out. Before his resignation, Throness was the favoured candidate in Chilliwack-Kent, but his NDP challenger stood only 7 points behind on average. What to do with this projection? Well, a similar case happened in the New Brunswick election in September in the riding of Victoria-La Vallée: PC candidate Roland Michaud was the favourite with a projection of 45 per cent of the popular vote according to the model before he was forced to withdraw from the race for posting transphobic posts on Facebook, and it was too late to remove Michaud’s name from the ballot. When all votes were counted on election night, Michaud still received 28 per cent of the vote. Therefore, we will use this simple hypothesis: Throness will still receive a fair fraction of support, but many Liberal voters in Chilliwack-Kent will either stay home or support one of the third-party candidates (Independent Jason Lum and Libertarian Eli Gagné.) It is certainly far from perfect projection-wise, but, given the circumstances, it probably is the most reasonable hypothesis to follow.