A special U.S. Election 2020 Maclean's Live discussion with Paul Wells

A distinguished group of U.S. political observers join the Maclean's senior writer to discuss what's at stake in the upcoming presidential election

With the most important U.S. presidential election in decades approaching, Maclean’s convenes a distinguished group of U.S. political observers to discuss the moment and the stakes. Guests include EJ Dionne Jr., the veteran Washington Post political columnist; Maryscott “Scotty” Greenwood, CEO of the Canadian-American Business Council; and Eugene Daniels, a reporter for Politico and the host of Politico’s panel show Four Square.

Also: Washington Post book critic Carlos Lozada joins Paul Wells to discuss his new book What Were We Thinking?, which is Lozada’s analysis of 150 books about the Trump era.

The conversations will be broadcast on the Maclean’s Facebook page as well as at macleans.ca/live on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. ET. Follow us on Facebook to be notified of future #MacleansLive conversations. Join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #MacleansLive.

Paul Wells and David Frum wrote about the two possible outcomes of Election 2020 for the latest issue of Maclean’s. Read about what would happen if Trump won again, and what would happen if he lost.

Past guests include:

October 2020: Investigative journalist Justin Ling on serial killer Bruce McArthur

September 2020: Federal environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson

July 2020: Dr. Catherine Hankins and Dr. David Naylor, members of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force

June 2020: Kevin Loring, playwright, actor, director of Indigenous Theatre at the NAC

June 2020: Guest host Desmond Cole with panelists Esi Edugyan, Robyn Maynard, Syrus Marcus Ware and Ian Williams

June 2020: Carol Anderson and Kevin Young

June 2020: Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux & Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard

May 2020: Health minister Patty Hajdu

May 2020: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

April 2019: Bank of Canada governor, Stephen Poloz

February 2019: Canadian ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton

December 2018: Former prime minister Jean Chrétien

November 2018: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

September 2018: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

June 2018: Jane Philpott, former minister of Indigenous services.

May 2018: Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party (current Premier of Alberta)

April 2018: Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

March 2018: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer

February 2018: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh