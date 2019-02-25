Burnaby South byelection: Live results

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Voters went to the polls in Burnaby South Monday to elect a new MP for the riding. Polls opened at 7 a.m. PST Monday and remain open until 7 p.m. Live results will be available on this page shortly after polls close.
Five candidates are running in Monday’s race, including federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Liberal Richard Lee, Conservative Jay Shin and the People’s Party’s Laura-Lynn Thompson.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh leaves an advance poll after casting his ballot for the federal byelection in Burnaby South, B.C. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)