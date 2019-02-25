 Burnaby South byelection 2019: Live results
Politics

Burnaby South byelection: Live results

by

Voters went to the polls in Burnaby South Monday to elect a new MP for the riding. Polls opened at 7 a.m. PST Monday and remain open until 7 p.m. Live results will be available on this page shortly after polls close.

Five candidates are running in Monday’s race, including federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Liberal Richard Lee, Conservative Jay Shin and the People’s Party’s Laura-Lynn Thompson.

Jagmeet Singh in Burnaby South

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh leaves an advance poll after casting his ballot for the federal byelection in Burnaby South, B.C. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

MORE ABOUT BURNABY SOUTH:

Filed under: