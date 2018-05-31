Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland respond to Donald Trump’s tariffs: Live video

Canada could impose duties on U.S. yogurt, meat, and jam, as well as mirroring tariffs on steel and aluminum starting in July, in response to the Donald Trump administration’s tariffs on those metals, foreign minister Chrystia Freeland announced this afternoon. Minutes before, prime minister had declared the U.S. measures “completely unacceptable.”

The levies will take effect at midnight, after the original one-month exemptions granted to Canada, Mexico and the European Union expire. Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross explicitly linked the move to the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he said was “taking longer than we had hoped” in a conference call with reporters.

The tariffs are 10 per cent on aluminium and 25 per cent on steel.

An early sign of the impending action may have been Freeland’s abrupt return from Washington, D.C., halfway through what was supposed to be a two-day trip to talk about NAFTA and the tariffs.

The U.S. duties are being imposed under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act, which pertains to national security. Freeland called that rationale “entirely inappropriate” in Washington on Tuesday, noting that the U.S. and Canadian industries are highly integrated.

“We came to America’s aid after 9/11 as America has come to our aid in the past,” Trudeau reminded the room, listing off the various forms of security cooperation between the two countries.

Freeland said the government has two lists of U.S. products on which tariffs will be imposed, one to enact immediately and another to hold in reserve if the Trump administration

Canada has also made conciliatory moves in the time since Trump first mooted the tariffs, including the announcement just this morning that country of origin labelling rules for steel and aluminium would be brought in line with those of the U.S. to “help support effective customs enforcement.” Trump has reportedly previously expressed to Trudeau his concern that Chinese steel was being laundered through Canada, a belief the Prime Minister has challenged. The government has also revealed plans to add 40 additional Customs and Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers to look into trade complaints, and given the department new powers to identify and combat companies that evade import duties.

Some members of Cabinet met earlier in the day to decide on retaliatory measures. Governments planning such responses try to be “focused and proportionate,” Laura Dawson, director of the Canada Institute at the Washington, D.C.-based Wilson Centre said in March, when Trump first mused about imposing steel and aluminium tariffs. “Policy planners don’t want to screw up the economy too badly.”

Agricultural products were also a focus when the Canadian government identified retaliatory tariff targets—never used—in a 2015 battle over meat imports. California wine and Washington apples were on that list.

Mexico announced its response to the current set of U.S. measures earlier in the day, picking on pork legs, apples, grapes, cheese and steel. The EU issued a 10-page list in March of potential products to levy, including stainless steel sinks, rice, orange juice and more. European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, seemingly flippantly, identified Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Kentucky bourbon and Levi’s jeans in particular in a German TV interview.

Beyond their Americana associations, those choices—if they were to be enacted—target important political leaders in the U.S. Harleys hail from Wisconsin, the home state of outgoing House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, while bourbon is the specialty of Kentucky, where Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is from. “You try to identify products that will strategically bring the other party to the table to change their mind,” said Mark Warner, an international trade lawyer and principal at Toronto’s MAAW Law, in March.

”We have to believe at some point common sense will prevail,” Trudeau said, adding that wasn’t reflected in today’s actions by the U.S.

