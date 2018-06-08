Doug Ford, Ontario’s next premier, holds his first post-election press conference — Live Video

*The archived full video will be uploaded shortly

Newly elected Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford is expected to hold his first post-election press conference at 11 a.m. following Thursday’s victory.

By final count, the PC party led by Doug Ford had 75 seats, the NDP 39 and the Liberals just 7, one seat short of the number needed for official party status. The Green Party of Ontario, meanwhile, won its first seat ever.

Here’s an excerpt of his victory speech Ford gave last night:

“My friends, when we began this journey, I made a commitment to you. I made a commitment to Ontario. I promised to work hard, I promised to run an honest and positive campaign, to focus on the policies that matter to you. I promised to deliver a strong, stable majority government and together we did that.

Together we made history. We have taken back Ontario. We have delivered a government that is for the people. A government that will respect your hard-earned tax dollars. And my friends, the party with the tax payers dollars is over, it’s done. But the work has just begun. Our team will get to work immediately. We will deliver on our plan for the people. We will bring accountability, transparency and integrity to the tax payers of Ontario. We will reduce your taxes, reduce your gas prices and keep more money in your pocket.

A plan to fix our economy and create more good, paying jobs. A plan to invest in the priorities that matter to you. And, my friends, together, with our skilled team of MVPs, this is what we will deliver.”

