 Canadian federal election 2019: Live results map and riding-by-riding vote counts - Macleans.ca
Canadian federal election 2019: Live results map and riding-by-riding vote counts

Stay tuned for live results as Canadians elect new members to the House of Commons to form the 43rd parliament

You can explore the detailed results of the 43rd Canadian election using our live map. Check this page later today for live analysis from Maclean’s journalists.

Polls open between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. local time across Canada Monday (you can confirm the time for your region on the Elections Canada site here). The first polls close at 8:30 p.m. NT (7:00 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT). Early results should start rolling in soon after.

Canadians head to the polls Monday to vote in the 2019 federal election. (Canadian Press file photo/Graham Hughes)
