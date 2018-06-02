Kathleen Wynne says she won’t be Ontario premier, urges voters to ensure an NDP or PC minority government

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne acknowledged not only that the election is lost, but that she won’t be premier after June 7 and encouraged voters to ensure an NDP or PC minority government, on Saturday.

“It’s not going to be a Liberal government,” she told reporters in Toronto. “There is a strong appetite for change, for a change in government. And that’s what we’re dealing with.”

On the verge of tears, the premier said that the Liberals wouldn’t be able to form the government after the election and that she wasn’t going to pretend it wasn’t hard.

“I believed we had a good shot at this … I stand by the plan we put forward,” she said. The worry for the party is that the Liberals could lose official party status, with some polls suggesting the Liberals could win fewer than the required eight seats.

Wynne said she made Saturday’s announcement because it would free up voters to think strategically, riding by riding. When asked who was the better choice for Ontarians, she wouldn’t endorse either of her main opponents, NDP leader Andrea Horwath or PC leader Doug Ford.

“That’s going to sort itself out — people are going to make that decision … it’s going to be one or the other and let’s make sure there are enough Liberals there that there isn’t a blank cheque — that there’s a check on a majority government.”

“It’s hard because I know there are Liberals who believe in us,” she said. “Some of them are going to be mad and saying ‘Kathleen, why are you doing this? Why are you saying this?'”

Despite feeling that she “did really well in the debate” she admitted, “that wasn’t going to turn the tide.” Wynne, however, said she’d still be on the campaign trail advocating for candidates in local elections “through until that last vote is cast.”

Recent polling has shown that her popularity has plummeted in the past several weeks, which has made the election a neck-and-neck race between Horwath and Ford.

