Ontario election 2018: Live analysis as Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath and Kathleen Wynne face off

With two weeks to go before election day, three leaders debate the issues in the middle of an unpredictable campaign

With only two weeks left before Ontarians vote, and polls showing Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives neck-and-neck with Andrea Horwath’s NDP as Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals languish in third, all three leaders will debate each other as their unpredictable campaigns continue.

Global News anchor Farah Nasser and TVO host Steve Paikin will moderate the debate on May 27 from the CBC broadcast centre in Toronto.

Follow along from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET with our election debate liveblog featuring analysis and opinion from Maclean’s writers as the night unfolds.

