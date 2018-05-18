Ontario election 2018: How far the leaders have travelled and where

Over the course of the Ontario election campaign, Maclean’s is tracking how far each candidate is travelling, and where, before Ontarians head to the polls on June 7. The following includes data from May 9 to 17.

How far they’ve travelled

Based on listed campaign stops on media advisories, Kathleen Wynne has covered the most distance, with Doug Ford and Andrea Horwath within a few hundred kilometres of each other.

Where the leaders have gone

All three candidates have already spent a lot of time in Toronto – not much of a surprise. So far, Horwath has concentrated effort in southwestern Ontario and has gone the farthest north, while Wynne has focused on the Golden Horseshoe and Ford was the first to spend any time in cities close to the border – Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

Kathleen Wynne:

Doug Ford:

Andrea Horwath: