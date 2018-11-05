2018 Parliamentarian of the Year awards in pictures

Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
NDP MP and Parliamentarian of the Year nominee Nathan Cullen. Photograph by Blair Gable
Bloc MP and Parliamentarian of the Year nominee Monique Pauzé. Photograph by Blair Gable
Conservative MP and Parliamentarian of the Year nominee Gérard Deltell (right). Photograph by Blair Gable
Conservative MP Gernett Genuis, the 2017 winner of theParliamentarian of the Year award. Photograph by Blair Gable
NDP MP Alistair MacGregor (left) and Liberal MP and Parliamentarian of the Year nominee Terry Beech chat ahead of the award announcements . Photograph by Blair Gable
2017 Parliamentarian of the Year winner Kevin Lamoureux. Photograph by Blair Gable
Former NDP MPs Paul Dewar and Olivia Chow talk during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier. Photograph by Blair Gable
NDP MP and Parliamentarian of the Year nominee Georgina Jolibois mingles with guests. Photograph by Blair Gable
Maclean’s Senior Writer Paul Wells hosts the Parliamentarian of the Year awards. Photograph by Blair Gable
Best Mentor winner Judy Sgro and Macleans Editor-in-Chief Alison Uncles pose for a photo. Photograph by Blair Gable
Best Civic Outreach winner Terry Beech and Macleans Editor-in-Chief Alison Uncles pose for a photo. Photograph by Blair Gable
Most Collegial winner Monique Pauzé and L’Actualité Editor-in-chief Charles Grandmont pose for a photo. Photograph by Blair Gable
Best Represents Constituents Georgina Jolibois (right) poses for a photo during Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
NDP MP Irene Mathysssen watches the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Pam Goldsmith-Jones poses for a photo while accepting the Hardest Working MP award on behalf of Chrystia Freeland during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Rising Star award winner Richard Martel poses for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Best Ordered award winner Gérard Deltell poses for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida attend the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Lifetime Achievement award winner Paul Dewar shares remarks during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
People greet each other at Paul Dewar’s request during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
President of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent, Lifetime Achievement award winner Paul Dewar pose for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida pose for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Parliamentarian of the Year award winner Nathan Cullen poses for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Parliamentarian of the Year award winner Nathan Cullen shares remarks during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Paul Dewar chats with other humans at the Parliamentarian of the Year awards at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 5, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Maclean’s Editor-in-Chief Alison Uncles speaks with NDP MP Nathan Cullen during the Parliamentarian of the Year previous winner Roger Cuzner on Parliament Hill in Ottawa October 23, 2018. Photo/video by Blair Gable
Best Ordered award winner Gerard Déltell and Rising Star award winner Richard Martel. Photograph by Blair Gable