And the 2018 Parliamentarians of the Year are…

The recipients of the 2018 Maclean’s Parliamentarians of the Year award were announced at a gala at the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa on Monday night. Here are the award winners, as chosen by their peers from across party lines (click on their names to read more):

Parliamentarian of the year: Nathan Cullen, NDP

Best represents constituents: Georgina Jolibois, NDP

Best civic outreach: Terry Beech, Liberal

Most collegial: Monique Pauzé, Bloc Québécois

Best orator: Gérard Deltell, Conservative

Hardest working: Chrystia Freeland, Liberal

Best mentor: Judy Sgro, Liberal

Rising star: Richard Martel, Conservative

Most knowledgeable: Pierre Poilievre, Conservative

Lifetime achievement: Paul Dewar, NDP