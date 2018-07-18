Justin Trudeau’s new cabinet: Bill Blair’s big promotion

Justin Trudeau unveiled a revamped cabinet at Rideau Hall, promoting five Liberals to the big table and shuffling five others into new portfolios. The new cabinet features 17 men and 17 women, plus Trudeau. Nearly half the cabinet is from Ontario, and eight ministers are from Quebec. Six ministers represent ridings west of Ontario, and six more hail from Atlantic provinces. The territories have no representation in cabinet.

Bill Blair, the government’s point-man on pot legalization, is now the minister of border security and organized crime reduction. Paul Wells dissects Blair’s elevation, and what it means for Doug Ford, Blair’s biggest enemy at Queen’s Park.

This is Trudeau’s new cabinet, starting with the ministers sworn in today at Rideau Hall.

New and shuffled ministers:

Bill Blair

Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction

Former job: Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and to the Minister of Health

Riding: Scarborough Southwest, Ont.

Jim Carr

Minister of International Trade Diversification

Former job: Minister of Natural Resources

Riding: Winnipeg South Centre, Man.

François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Former job: Minister of International Trade

Riding: Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.

Mélanie Joly

Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

Former job: Minister of Heritage

Riding: Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Que.

Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade

Former job: Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Riding: Beauséjour, N.B.

Mary Ng

Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

Former job: Member of Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology, and member of Standing Committee on Natural Resources

Riding: Markham—Thornhill, Ont.

Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Former job: Chief Government Whip

Riding: Honoré-Mercier, Que.

Amarjeet Sohi

Minister of Natural Resources

Former job: Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Riding: Edmonton Mill Woods, Alta.

Filomena Tassi

Minister of Seniors

Former job: Deputy Government Whip

Riding: Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, Ont.

Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard

Former job: Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Riding: North Vancouver, B.C.

The rest of cabinet:

Navdeep Bains

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Riding: Mississauga-Malton, Ont.

Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Riding: Toronto—St. Paul’s, Ont.

Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of International Development

Riding: Compton-Stanstead, Que.

Scott Brison

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

Riding: Kings-Hants, N.S.

Bardish Chagger

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Riding: Waterloo, Ont.

Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Riding: Quebec, Que.

Kirsty Duncan

Minister of Science and Sport

Riding: Etobicoke North, Ont.

Chrystia Freeland

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Riding: University-Rosedale, Ont.

Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Riding: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, Que.

Ralph Goodale

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Riding: Regina-Wascana, Sask.

Karina Gould

Minister of Democratic Institutions

Riding: Burlington, Ont.

Patty Hajdu

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

Riding: Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.

Ahmed Hussen

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Riding: York South-Weston, Ont.

Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of National Revenue

Riding: Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.

Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Agriculture

Riding: Cardigan, P.E.I.

Catherine McKenna

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Riding: Ottawa Centre, Ont.

Maryam Monsef

Minister of Status of Women

Riding: Peterborough, Ont.

Bill Morneau

Minister of Finance

Riding: Toronto Centre, Ont.

Seamus O’Regan

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Riding: St. John’s South-Mount Pearl, N.L.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health

Riding: Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, N.B.

Jane Philpott

Minister of Indigenous Services

Riding: Markham-Stouffville, Ont.

Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

Riding: Delta, B.C.

Harjit Sajjan

Minister of National Defence

Riding: Vancouver South, B.C.

Jody Wilson-Raybould

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Riding: Vancouver Granville, B.C.

