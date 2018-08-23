Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maxime Bernier quits Conservatives to form his own federal party
Bernier says he feels the party has abandoned its true ideals
by The Canadian Press
Aug 23, 2018
Conservative MP Maxime Bernier rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 19, 2018. Aside from calling for an end to supply management in the dairy sector and privatizing Canada Post, the man dubbed "Mad Max" has a history of colourful, if not contentious, commentary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — Maverick Quebec MP Maxime Bernier, whose open defiance has been a major headache for the Opposition Conservatives, is quitting the party — and he’s not pulling his punches, stating that he will be forming a new federal party.
Bernier, who narrowly lost the Tory leadership to rival Andrew Scheer, says he feels the party has abandoned its true ideals by refusing to end corporate subsidies or abolish the supply management system for poultry and dairy products.
He made the bombshell announcement during a news conference on Parliament Hill.
“I have come to realize over the past year that this party is too intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed,” Bernier said as he read a statement that savaged both the party and its current leadership.
“The whole strategy of the party is to play identity politics, pander to various interest groups and buy votes with promises, just like the Liberals…. Andrew Scheer keeps talking about his “positive Conservative vision.” But nobody knows what that vision is.
“The Conservative Party has abandoned conservatives. It does not represent them anymore. And it has nothing of substance to offer Canadians looking for a political alternative.”
Scheer, who is in Halifax for the start of the Conservative policy convention, has a news conference of his own scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.