The winners of the Maclean's Parliamentarians of the Year Awards

Maclean’s proudly presents the Parliamentarians of the Year awards, our annual celebration of the elected people who are chosen by their colleagues as the best of the best in the House of Commons. We think it’s more important than ever to recognize their hard work in Ottawa and back home in their constituencies.
Last week, we published the finalists in every category. Scroll down for this year’s winners, including the best overall Parliamentarian of the Year, who were named at a virtual ceremony hosted by CPAC’s Peter Van Dusen and in association with Gold Sponsor CWTA and Silver Sponsors BDC and CPAC.
Hardest working
Michelle Rempel Garner (Conservative)
Best orator
Sean Fraser (Liberal)
Most collegial
Marilyn Gladu (Conservative)
Most knowledgeable
Elizabeth May (Green)
Best represents constituents
Shannon Stubbs (Conservative)
Rising star
Jenica Atwin (Green)
Best mentor
Charlie Angus (NDP)
Parliamentarian of the Year
Chrystia Freeland (Liberal)
Lifetime achievement award
Jean Augustine (Liberal)
Past winners
The Parliamentarians of the Year awards have evolved since the inaugural gala in 2006. Scroll down to see every winner, in every category, since the beginning.
Parliamentarian of the Year
2006: Ralph Goodale
2007: Bill Blaikie
2009: Jason Kenney
2010: John Baird
2011: Bob Rae
2012: Elizabeth May
2013: Peter Stoffer
2014: Irwin Cotler
2016: Tom Mulcair
2017: Garnett Genuis
2018: Nathan Cullen
Hardest working
2006: Paul Szabo
2007: Paul Szabo
2009: Paul Szabo
2010: Ted Menzies
2011: Jason Kenney
2012: Kirsty Duncan
2013: Elizabeth May
2014: Jason Kenney
2016: Rona Ambrose
2017: Kevin Lamoureux
2018: Chrystia Freeland
Most collegial
2006: Peter Stoffer
2007: Peter Stoffer
2009: Peter Stoffer
2010: Peter Stoffer
2011: Peter Stoffer
2012: Peter Stoffer
2013: Rodger Cuzner
2014: Peter Stoffer
2016: Marilyn Gladu
2017: Rodger Cuzner
2018: Monique Pauze
Rising star
2009: Megan Leslie
2010: Kelly Block
2011: Chris Alexander
2012: Michelle Rempel
2013: Chris Alexander
2014: Michelle Rempel
2016: Gerard Deltell
2017: Joel Lightbound
2018: Richard Martel
Best represents constituents
2007: Charlie Angus
2009: Bill Casey
2010: Robert Bouchard
2011: Michael Chong
2012: Niki Ashton
2013: Ted Hsu
2014: Brent Rathgeber
2016: Larry Bagnell
2017: Shannon Stubbs
2018: Georgina Jolibois
Best mentor
2017: Judy Sgro
2018: Judy Sgro
Best orator
2007: Michael Ignatieff
2009: Bob Rae
2010: Bob Rae
2011: John Baird
2012: Bob Rae
2013: John Baird
2014: Elizabeth May
2016: Nathan Cullen
2017: Nathan Cullen
2018: Gerard Deltell
Most knowledgeable
2006: Stephen Harper/Bill Blaikie
2007: Joe Comartin
2009: Joe Comartin
2010: Gilles Duceppe
2011: Joe Comartin
2012: Stephen Harper
2013: Jason Kenney
2014: Nathan Cullen
2016: Kevin Lamoureux
2017: Helene Laverdiere
2018: Pierre Poilievre
Lifetime achievement award
2011: Jack Layton
2012: Preston Manning
2013: Peter Milliken
2014: Flora MacDonald
2016*: Lloyd Axworthy
2016: Ed Broadbent
2017: Monique Begin
2018: Paul Dewar
2019*: Ethel Blondin-Andrew
Best civic outreach (discontinued after 2018)
2017: Scott Reid
2018: Terry Beech
EDITOR’S NOTE: Lloyd Axworthy and Ethel Blondin-Andrew both received their awards at special “Welcome to the Hill” events in 2016 and 2019, respectively.