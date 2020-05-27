Patty Hajdu in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live Replay

Canada's minister of health sat down for a conversation with senior writer Paul Wells to discuss the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic

Award-winning Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells sat down with Patty Hajdu, Canada’s minister of health, in the latest Maclean’s Live on Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m. Watch the full replay above.

With a global pandemic threatening Canada’s population and economic security, Hajdu has her work cut out for her. An experienced public health official from Northern Ontario, Hajdu now has to weigh the necessities of physical distancing due to COVID-19 with the mental health and well-being needs of Canadians, whose patience grows thinner with each week of isolation.

