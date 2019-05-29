 Robert Mueller statement on Russian interference: Video - Macleans.ca
Robert Mueller statement on Russian interference: Video

Two months after Mueller released his report on Russian interference, the special counsel commented on his own investigation as he returns to private life

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is making a statement on Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign. Today’s comments come a little more than two months after he published his final report after a 22-month investigation. Watch it live.

