Trump impeachment hearing with witnesses William Taylor and George Kent: Full replay

The first public impeachment hearings will consume Washington today. The House intelligence committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, is set to hear from two witnesses: William Taylor and George Kent. Taylor, a former soldier and now diplomat, is U.S. chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, a position he assumed in June. Kent, a diplomat who recently served as deputy chief of mission in Kyiv, currently serves as the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Watch a full replay of the hearings here.

MORE ABOUT IMPEACHMENT: