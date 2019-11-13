St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump impeachment hearing with witnesses William Taylor and George Kent: Full replay - Macleans.ca
The first public impeachment hearings will consume Washington today. The House intelligence committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, is set to hear from two witnesses: William Taylor and George Kent. Taylor, a former soldier and now diplomat, is U.S. chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, a position he assumed in June. Kent, a diplomat who recently served as deputy chief of mission in Kyiv, currently serves as the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs.