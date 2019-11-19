Canada’s 20 most dangerous places 2020

Based on Statistics Canada data compiled by Maclean’s for its annual ranking of Canada’s most dangerous places, these are the 20 places in Canada with the highest level of overall crime.

In this gallery communities are ranked by crime severity index (CSI) in 2018, the most recent year with data available.

The CSI is a Statistics Canada measure of all police-reported crime that takes both the volume and the seriousness of the crimes into consideration. Canada’s overall CSI is 75.01 — a higher number means a community has more severe crime.