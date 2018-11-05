Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canada's 20 most dangerous places 2019 - Maclean's
Based on Statistics Canada data compiled by Maclean’s for its annual ranking of Canada’s most dangerous places, these are the 20 places in Canada with the highest level of overall crime.
In this gallery communities are ranked by crime severity index (CSI).
The CSI is a Statistics Canada measure of all police-reported crime that takes both the volume and the seriousness of the crimes into consideration. Canada’s overall CSI is 72.9 — a higher number means a community has more severe crime.