Canada’s best charities 2020: Best by category

Canada is one of the best places to live in the world, but there are many social, economic, environmental and health issues that demand our resources and attention. Alleviating poverty, stopping the climate crisis and finding cures for deadly diseases don’t just require spending more money, but spending it wisely. These are Canada’s best charities broken down by major sector.
- Environment
- Fundraisers
- Health
- Homelessness
- Hospital foundations
- International
- Social services
- Youth
Environment
|Charity
|Final grade
|Financials grade (worth 60%)
|Transparency grade (worth 40%)
|Need for donations
|Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs
|Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs
|Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising
|Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities
|Bruce Trail Conservancy
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|11.3%
|11.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Nature Canada
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|3.5%
|10.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Nature Conservancy Canada
|91.5%
|90%
|94%
|High funding need
|11.3%
|21.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|12.3%
|7.3%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Evergreen
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|6.5%
|3.8%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|David Suzuki Foundation
|89.5%
|95%
|81%
|High funding need
|4.6%
|17.8%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Ecojustice
|89.0%
|90%
|88%
|High funding need
|14.0%
|17.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Jane Goodall Institute
|89.0%
|90%
|88%
|High funding need
|7.0%
|22.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|World Wildlife Fund
|86.0%
|85%
|88%
|High funding need
|4.4%
|25.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
Fundraisers
|Charity
|Final grade
|Financials grade (worth 60%)
|Transparency grade (worth 40%)
|Need for donations
|Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs
|Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs
|Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising
|Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities
|United Way of Calgary and Area
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|9.1%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way of the Alberta Capital Region
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|7.8%
|10.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way Ottawa
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|10.9%
|11.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal)
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|6.8%
|7.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way of Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|7.0%
|8.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick Region
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|8.3%
|14.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|8.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way of Winnipeg
|92.0%
|95%
|88%
|High funding need
|2.6%
|18.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way Greater Toronto
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|5.1%
|12.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way of Regina
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|3.9%
|14.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
Health
|Charity
|Final grade
|Financials grade (worth 60%)
|Transparency grade (worth 40%)
|Need for donations
|Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs
|Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs
|Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising
|Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities
|Victoria Hospice Society
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|9.6%
|13.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|World Federation of Hemophilia
|94.5%
|95%
|94%
|High funding need
|2.0%
|18.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Hospice of Greater Saint John
|94.0%
|90%
|100%
|High funding need
|7.7%
|23.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Brain Canada
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|N/A
|N/A
|5.4%
|Acceptable pay range
|Central Toronto Community Health Centres
|92.0%
|95%
|88%
|High funding need
|13.8%
|7.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|ALS BC
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|12.0%
|12.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada
|89.5%
|95%
|81%
|High funding need
|7.1%
|16.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Huntington Society of Canada
|89.5%
|95%
|81%
|High funding need
|11.6%
|15.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Philip Aziz Centre for Hospice Care
|89.5%
|95%
|81%
|High funding need
|8.2%
|16.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Casey House
|89.0%
|90%
|88%
|High funding need
|10.7%
|24.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
Homelessness
|Charity
|Final grade
|Financials grade (worth 60%)
|Transparency grade (worth 40%)
|Need for donations
|Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs
|Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs
|Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising
|Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities
|Calgary Food Bank
|100.0%
|100%
|100%
|High funding need
|3.8%
|1.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Food Banks Canada
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|2.0%
|6.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|The Mississauga Food Bank
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|4.2%
|11.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Wesley Urban Ministries
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|6.8%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Feed Nova Scotia
|97.0%
|95%
|100%
|High funding need
|4.5%
|17.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Calgary Homeless Foundation
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|9.5%
|0.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Covenant House Vancouver
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|5.1%
|14.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Fresh Start Recovery Centre
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|3.5%
|13.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Greater Vancouver Food Bank
|94.5%
|95%
|94%
|High funding need
|10.6%
|17.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Habitat for Humanity Manitoba
|94.5%
|100%
|86%
|High funding need
|5.9%
|8.3%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
Hospital foundations
|Charity
|Final grade
|Financials grade (worth 60%)
|Transparency grade (worth 40%)
|Need for donations
|Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs
|Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs
|Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising
|Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities
|Jewish General Hospital Foundation
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|4.2%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation
|87.0%
|95%
|75%
|High funding need
|11.4%
|17.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation
|87.0%
|95%
|75%
|High funding need
|6.4%
|17.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation
|85.0%
|100%
|63%
|High funding need
|N/A
|N/A
|18.9%
|Acceptable pay range
International
|Charity
|Final grade
|Financials grade (worth 60%)
|Transparency grade (worth 40%)
|Need for donations
|Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs
|Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs
|Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising
|Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities
|Chalice Canada
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|4.3%
|5.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Canadian Foodgrains Bank
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|6.7%
|8.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Emergency Relief and Development Overseas
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|5.2%
|10.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Farm Radio International
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|10.0%
|8.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Opportunity International Canada
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|3.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Humanitarian Coalition
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|10.4%
|5.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Mennonite Central Committee Canada
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|8.4%
|2.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Primate's World Relief and Development Fund
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|6.8%
|4.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|World Renew
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|5.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Sleeping Children Around the World
|92.0%
|87%
|100%
|High funding need
|4.9%
|1.6%
|N/A
|Underpaid
Social Services
|Charity
|Final grade
|Financials grade (worth 60%)
|Transparency grade (worth 40%)
|Need for donations
|Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs
|Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs
|Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising
|Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities
|Indspire
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|9.9%
|13.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|George Hull Centre for Children and Families
|97.0%
|95%
|100%
|High funding need
|3.6%
|17.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Canadian Red Cross
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|2.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Discovery House
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|6.6%
|11.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Hope Air
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|3.8%
|13.3%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|MADA Community Center
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|8.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Mennonite Central Committee Ontario
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|4.7%
|6.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|The Redwood
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|8.9%
|13.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|8.3%
|8.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Momentum Community Economic Development Society
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|8.4%
|2.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
Youth
|Charity
|Final grade
|Financials grade (worth 60%)
|Transparency grade (worth 40%)
|Need for donations
|Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs
|Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs
|Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising
|Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities
|Boundless School
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|2.9%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Youth Without Shelter
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|5.4%
|13.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Children's Cottage Society
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|6.1%
|7.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Toronto Foundation for Student Success
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|2.4%
|10.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Trails Youth Initiatives
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|5.6%
|5.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Youth Employment Services
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|3.6%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|360°kids
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|8.0%
|11.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|12.3%
|10.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|6.0%
|5.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|CityKidz
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|7.5%
|10.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range