Canada’s best charities 2020: Best by category

Canada is one of the best places to live in the world, but there are many social, economic, environmental and health issues that demand our resources and attention. Alleviating poverty, stopping the climate crisis and finding cures for deadly diseases don’t just require spending more money, but spending it wisely. These are Canada’s best charities broken down by major sector.

Environment

Charity Final grade Financials grade (worth 60%) Transparency grade (worth 40%) Need for donations Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities Bruce Trail Conservancy 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need 11.3% 11.1% N/A Acceptable pay range Nature Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need 3.5% 10.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Nature Conservancy Canada 91.5% 90% 94% High funding need 11.3% 21.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need 12.3% 7.3% N/A Acceptable pay range Evergreen 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need 6.5% 3.8% N/A Acceptable pay range David Suzuki Foundation 89.5% 95% 81% High funding need 4.6% 17.8% N/A Acceptable pay range Ecojustice 89.0% 90% 88% High funding need 14.0% 17.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Jane Goodall Institute 89.0% 90% 88% High funding need 7.0% 22.0% N/A Acceptable pay range World Wildlife Fund 86.0% 85% 88% High funding need 4.4% 25.0% N/A Acceptable pay range

Fundraisers

Charity Final grade Financials grade (worth 60%) Transparency grade (worth 40%) Need for donations Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities United Way of Calgary and Area 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need 9.1% 7.0% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way of the Alberta Capital Region 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need 7.8% 10.4% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way Ottawa 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need 10.9% 11.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal) 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 6.8% 7.1% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way of Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 7.0% 8.5% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick Region 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 8.3% 14.5% N/A Acceptable pay range United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need 8.1% 7.1% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way of Winnipeg 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need 2.6% 18.1% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way Greater Toronto 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need 5.1% 12.7% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way of Regina 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need 3.9% 14.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Health

Charity Final grade Financials grade (worth 60%) Transparency grade (worth 40%) Need for donations Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities Victoria Hospice Society 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need 9.6% 13.9% N/A Acceptable pay range World Federation of Hemophilia 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need 2.0% 18.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Hospice of Greater Saint John 94.0% 90% 100% High funding need 7.7% 23.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Brain Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need N/A N/A 5.4% Acceptable pay range Central Toronto Community Health Centres 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need 13.8% 7.4% N/A Acceptable pay range ALS BC 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need 12.0% 12.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada 89.5% 95% 81% High funding need 7.1% 16.2% N/A Acceptable pay range Huntington Society of Canada 89.5% 95% 81% High funding need 11.6% 15.2% N/A Acceptable pay range Philip Aziz Centre for Hospice Care 89.5% 95% 81% High funding need 8.2% 16.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Casey House 89.0% 90% 88% High funding need 10.7% 24.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Homelessness

Charity Final grade Financials grade (worth 60%) Transparency grade (worth 40%) Need for donations Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities Calgary Food Bank 100.0% 100% 100% High funding need 3.8% 1.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Food Banks Canada 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need 2.0% 6.7% N/A Acceptable pay range The Mississauga Food Bank 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need 4.2% 11.4% N/A Acceptable pay range Wesley Urban Ministries 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need 6.8% 12.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Feed Nova Scotia 97.0% 95% 100% High funding need 4.5% 17.2% N/A Acceptable pay range Calgary Homeless Foundation 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 9.5% 0.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Covenant House Vancouver 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 5.1% 14.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Fresh Start Recovery Centre 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 3.5% 13.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Greater Vancouver Food Bank 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need 10.6% 17.1% N/A Acceptable pay range Habitat for Humanity Manitoba 94.5% 100% 86% High funding need 5.9% 8.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

Hospital foundations

Charity Final grade Financials grade (worth 60%) Transparency grade (worth 40%) Need for donations Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities Jewish General Hospital Foundation 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need 4.2% 14.4% N/A Acceptable pay range Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation 87.0% 95% 75% High funding need 11.4% 17.4% N/A Acceptable pay range University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation 87.0% 95% 75% High funding need 6.4% 17.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation 85.0% 100% 63% High funding need N/A N/A 18.9% Acceptable pay range

International

Charity Final grade Financials grade (worth 60%) Transparency grade (worth 40%) Need for donations Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities Chalice Canada 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need 4.3% 5.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Canadian Foodgrains Bank 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 6.7% 8.4% N/A Acceptable pay range Emergency Relief and Development Overseas 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 5.2% 10.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Farm Radio International 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 10.0% 8.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Opportunity International Canada 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 3.4% 12.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Humanitarian Coalition 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need 10.4% 5.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Mennonite Central Committee Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need 8.4% 2.5% N/A Acceptable pay range Primate's World Relief and Development Fund 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need 6.8% 4.0% N/A Acceptable pay range World Renew 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need 5.2% 8.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Sleeping Children Around the World 92.0% 87% 100% High funding need 4.9% 1.6% N/A Underpaid

Social Services

Charity Final grade Financials grade (worth 60%) Transparency grade (worth 40%) Need for donations Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities Indspire 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need 9.9% 13.2% N/A Acceptable pay range George Hull Centre for Children and Families 97.0% 95% 100% High funding need 3.6% 17.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Canadian Red Cross 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 2.0% 9.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Discovery House 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 6.6% 11.2% N/A Acceptable pay range Hope Air 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 3.8% 13.3% N/A Acceptable pay range MADA Community Center 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 8.9% 2.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Mennonite Central Committee Ontario 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 4.7% 6.5% N/A Acceptable pay range The Redwood 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need 8.9% 13.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need 8.3% 8.5% N/A Acceptable pay range Momentum Community Economic Development Society 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need 8.4% 2.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Youth