Canada’s best charities 2020: Top 100

Canada is one of the best places to live in the world, but there are many social, economic, environmental and health issues that demand our resources and attention. Alleviating poverty, stopping the climate crisis and finding cures for deadly diseases don’t just require spending more money, but spending it wisely. These are Canada’s 100 best charities.
|Charity
|Final grade
|Financials grade (worth 60%)
|Transparency grade (worth 40%)
|Need for donations
|Category
|Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs
|Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs
|Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising
|Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities
|Calgary Food Bank
|100.0%
|100%
|100%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|3.8%
|1.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Boundless School
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Youth
|2.9%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Bruce Trail Conservancy
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Environment
|11.3%
|11.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|CanadaHelps
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Other
|N/A
|N/A
|4.1%
|Acceptable pay range
|Chalice Canada
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|4.3%
|5.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Food Banks Canada
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|2.0%
|6.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Indspire
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|9.9%
|13.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|The Mississauga Food Bank
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|4.2%
|11.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way of Calgary and Area
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Fundraising Organization
|9.1%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way of the Alberta Capital Region
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Fundraising Organization
|7.8%
|10.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way Ottawa
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Fundraising Organization
|10.9%
|11.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Victoria Hospice Society
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Health
|9.6%
|13.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Wesley Urban Ministries
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|6.8%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Youth Without Shelter
|97.5%
|100%
|94%
|High funding need
|Youth
|5.4%
|13.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Feed Nova Scotia
|97.0%
|95%
|100%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|4.5%
|17.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|George Hull Centre for Children and Families
|97.0%
|95%
|100%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|3.6%
|17.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Calgary Homeless Foundation
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|9.5%
|0.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Canadian Foodgrains Bank
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|6.7%
|8.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Canadian Red Cross
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|2.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal)
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Fundraising Organization
|6.8%
|7.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Children's Cottage Society
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Youth
|6.1%
|7.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Covenant House Vancouver
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|5.1%
|14.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Discovery House
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|6.6%
|11.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Emergency Relief and Development Overseas
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|5.2%
|10.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Farm Radio International
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|10.0%
|8.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Fresh Start Recovery Centre
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|3.5%
|13.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Hope Air
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|3.8%
|13.3%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|MADA Community Center
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|8.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Mennonite Central Committee Ontario
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|4.7%
|6.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Opportunity International Canada
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|3.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|The Redwood
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|8.9%
|13.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Toronto Foundation for Student Success
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Youth
|2.4%
|10.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Toronto Humane Society
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Other
|7.2%
|7.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Trails Youth Initiatives
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Youth
|5.6%
|5.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way of Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Fundraising Organization
|7.0%
|8.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick Region
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Fundraising Organization
|8.3%
|14.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Youth Employment Services
|95.0%
|100%
|88%
|High funding need
|Youth
|3.6%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|BC SPCA
|94.5%
|95%
|94%
|High funding need
|Other
|8.7%
|16.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Greater Vancouver Food Bank
|94.5%
|95%
|94%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|10.6%
|17.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Habitat for Humanity Manitoba
|94.5%
|100%
|86%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|5.9%
|8.3%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Lookout Housing and Health Society
|94.5%
|95%
|94%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|7.9%
|15.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Second Harvest
|94.5%
|95%
|94%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|2.3%
|15.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|World Federation of Hemophilia
|94.5%
|95%
|94%
|High funding need
|Health
|2.0%
|18.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Habitat for Humanity Edmonton
|94.0%
|90%
|100%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|8.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Hospice of Greater Saint John
|94.0%
|90%
|100%
|High funding need
|Health
|7.7%
|23.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|360°kids
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Youth
|8.0%
|11.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Youth
|12.3%
|10.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Brain Canada
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Health
|N/A
|N/A
|5.4%
|Acceptable pay range
|Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|8.3%
|8.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Homes First
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|9.8%
|14.3%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Humanitarian Coalition
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|10.4%
|5.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Mennonite Central Committee British Columbia
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|7.2%
|8.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Mennonite Central Committee Canada
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|8.4%
|2.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Mennonite Central Committee Manitoba
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|5.2%
|6.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Momentum Community Economic Development Society
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|8.4%
|2.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Nature Canada
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Environment
|3.5%
|10.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Our Place
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|11.5%
|14.8%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Primate's World Relief and Development Fund
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|6.8%
|4.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|St. Stephen's Community House
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|8.0%
|4.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|Fundraising Organization
|8.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|World Renew
|92.5%
|100%
|81%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|5.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Calgary Drop-in
|92.0%
|95%
|88%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|3.8%
|15.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Central Toronto Community Health Centres
|92.0%
|95%
|88%
|High funding need
|Health
|13.8%
|7.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|CODE
|92.0%
|95%
|88%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|5.7%
|19.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Furniture Bank
|92.0%
|95%
|88%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|6.6%
|18.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|International Justice Mission Canada
|92.0%
|95%
|88%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|9.4%
|17.5%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Knowledge Network
|92.0%
|95%
|88%
|High funding need
|Education
|12.4%
|19.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Sleeping Children Around the World
|92.0%
|87%
|100%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|4.9%
|1.6%
|N/A
|Underpaid
|United Way of Winnipeg
|92.0%
|95%
|88%
|High funding need
|Fundraising Organization
|2.6%
|18.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Daily Bread Food Bank
|91.5%
|90%
|94%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|3.3%
|22.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Nature Conservancy Canada
|91.5%
|90%
|94%
|High funding need
|Environment
|11.3%
|21.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Operation Eyesight Universal
|91.5%
|90%
|94%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|6.1%
|23.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|World Vision Canada
|91.5%
|90%
|94%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|5.8%
|21.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Other
|11.6%
|13.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|ALS BC
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Health
|12.0%
|12.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Youth
|6.0%
|5.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Canadian Constitution Foundation
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Other
|4.4%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Canadian Olympic Foundation
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Other
|N/A
|N/A
|19.1%
|Acceptable pay range
|Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Environment
|12.3%
|7.3%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Canadian Tire Jumpstart
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Youth
|7.9%
|7.8%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Child Development Institute
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Youth
|N/A
|N/A
|3.4%
|Acceptable pay range
|CityKidz
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Youth
|7.5%
|10.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Compassion Canada
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|5.6%
|9.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Evergreen
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Environment
|6.5%
|3.8%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Frontier College
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Education
|4.3%
|6.8%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Habitat for Humanity Niagara
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|11.2%
|14.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|International Development and Relief Foundation
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|3.8%
|10.0%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Islamic Relief Canada
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|2.4%
|12.9%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Jewish General Hospital Foundation
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Hospital Foundation
|4.2%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Oxfam Quebec
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|7.3%
|13.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|President's Choice Children's Charity
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Youth
|5.6%
|4.2%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|Salvation Army
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|7.1%
|11.6%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|The Alex
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Housing and homelessness
|4.0%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way Greater Toronto
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Fundraising Organization
|5.1%
|12.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|United Way of Regina
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Fundraising Organization
|3.9%
|14.7%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|War Child Canada
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|2.6%
|4.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|World University Service of Canada
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|International Aid
|6.6%
|11.1%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range
|YWCA Calgary
|90.0%
|100%
|75%
|High funding need
|Social Services
|5.1%
|10.3%
|N/A
|Acceptable pay range