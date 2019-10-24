 Canada’s best charities 2020: Top 100 - Macleans.ca
Society

Canada’s best charities 2020: Top 100

Use this interactive table to learn more about the best charities in Canada

by

Canada is one of the best places to live in the world, but there are many social, economic, environmental and health issues that demand our resources and attention. Alleviating poverty, stopping the climate crisis and finding cures for deadly diseases don’t just require spending more money, but spending it wisely. These are Canada’s 100 best charities.

Charity Final grade Financials grade (worth 60%) Transparency grade (worth 40%) Need for donations Category Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities
Calgary Food Bank 100.0% 100% 100% High funding need Housing and homelessness 3.8% 1.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
Boundless School 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Youth 2.9% 7.0% N/A Acceptable pay range
Bruce Trail Conservancy 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Environment 11.3% 11.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
CanadaHelps 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Other N/A N/A 4.1% Acceptable pay range
Chalice Canada 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need International Aid 4.3% 5.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
Food Banks Canada 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 2.0% 6.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Indspire 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Social Services 9.9% 13.2% N/A Acceptable pay range
The Mississauga Food Bank 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 4.2% 11.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
United Way of Calgary and Area 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Fundraising Organization 9.1% 7.0% N/A Acceptable pay range
United Way of the Alberta Capital Region 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Fundraising Organization 7.8% 10.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
United Way Ottawa 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Fundraising Organization 10.9% 11.6% N/A Acceptable pay range
Victoria Hospice Society 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Health 9.6% 13.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
Wesley Urban Ministries 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 6.8% 12.6% N/A Acceptable pay range
Youth Without Shelter 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Youth 5.4% 13.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
Feed Nova Scotia 97.0% 95% 100% High funding need Housing and homelessness 4.5% 17.2% N/A Acceptable pay range
George Hull Centre for Children and Families 97.0% 95% 100% High funding need Social Services 3.6% 17.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
Calgary Homeless Foundation 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Housing and homelessness 9.5% 0.6% N/A Acceptable pay range
Canadian Foodgrains Bank 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need International Aid 6.7% 8.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
Canadian Red Cross 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 2.0% 9.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal) 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Fundraising Organization 6.8% 7.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
Children's Cottage Society 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Youth 6.1% 7.5% N/A Acceptable pay range
Covenant House Vancouver 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Housing and homelessness 5.1% 14.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Discovery House 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 6.6% 11.2% N/A Acceptable pay range
Emergency Relief and Development Overseas 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need International Aid 5.2% 10.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Farm Radio International 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need International Aid 10.0% 8.0% N/A Acceptable pay range
Fresh Start Recovery Centre 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Housing and homelessness 3.5% 13.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Hope Air 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 3.8% 13.3% N/A Acceptable pay range
MADA Community Center 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 8.9% 2.0% N/A Acceptable pay range
Mennonite Central Committee Ontario 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 4.7% 6.5% N/A Acceptable pay range
Opportunity International Canada 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need International Aid 3.4% 12.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
The Redwood 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 8.9% 13.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Toronto Foundation for Student Success 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Youth 2.4% 10.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
Toronto Humane Society 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Other 7.2% 7.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
Trails Youth Initiatives 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Youth 5.6% 5.2% N/A Acceptable pay range
United Way of Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Fundraising Organization 7.0% 8.5% N/A Acceptable pay range
United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick Region 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Fundraising Organization 8.3% 14.5% N/A Acceptable pay range
Youth Employment Services 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Youth 3.6% 14.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
BC SPCA 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need Other 8.7% 16.6% N/A Acceptable pay range
Greater Vancouver Food Bank 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 10.6% 17.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
Habitat for Humanity Manitoba 94.5% 100% 86% High funding need Housing and homelessness 5.9% 8.3% N/A Acceptable pay range
Lookout Housing and Health Society 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 7.9% 15.5% N/A Acceptable pay range
Second Harvest 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 2.3% 15.2% N/A Acceptable pay range
World Federation of Hemophilia 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need Health 2.0% 18.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
Habitat for Humanity Edmonton 94.0% 90% 100% High funding need Housing and homelessness 8.6% 24.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
Hospice of Greater Saint John 94.0% 90% 100% High funding need Health 7.7% 23.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
360°kids 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Youth 8.0% 11.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Youth 12.3% 10.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
Brain Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Health N/A N/A 5.4% Acceptable pay range
Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Social Services 8.3% 8.5% N/A Acceptable pay range
Homes First 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Housing and homelessness 9.8% 14.3% N/A Acceptable pay range
Humanitarian Coalition 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need International Aid 10.4% 5.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Mennonite Central Committee British Columbia 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Social Services 7.2% 8.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
Mennonite Central Committee Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need International Aid 8.4% 2.5% N/A Acceptable pay range
Mennonite Central Committee Manitoba 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Social Services 5.2% 6.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
Momentum Community Economic Development Society 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Social Services 8.4% 2.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Nature Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Environment 3.5% 10.0% N/A Acceptable pay range
Our Place 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Housing and homelessness 11.5% 14.8% N/A Acceptable pay range
Primate's World Relief and Development Fund 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need International Aid 6.8% 4.0% N/A Acceptable pay range
St. Stephen's Community House 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Social Services 8.0% 4.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Fundraising Organization 8.1% 7.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
World Renew 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need International Aid 5.2% 8.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
Calgary Drop-in 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need Housing and homelessness 3.8% 15.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
Central Toronto Community Health Centres 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need Health 13.8% 7.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
CODE 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need International Aid 5.7% 19.0% N/A Acceptable pay range
Furniture Bank 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need Social Services 6.6% 18.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
International Justice Mission Canada 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need International Aid 9.4% 17.5% N/A Acceptable pay range
Knowledge Network 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need Education 12.4% 19.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
Sleeping Children Around the World 92.0% 87% 100% High funding need International Aid 4.9% 1.6% N/A Underpaid
United Way of Winnipeg 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need Fundraising Organization 2.6% 18.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
Daily Bread Food Bank 91.5% 90% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 3.3% 22.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
Nature Conservancy Canada 91.5% 90% 94% High funding need Environment 11.3% 21.0% N/A Acceptable pay range
Operation Eyesight Universal 91.5% 90% 94% High funding need International Aid 6.1% 23.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
World Vision Canada 91.5% 90% 94% High funding need International Aid 5.8% 21.6% N/A Acceptable pay range
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Other 11.6% 13.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
ALS BC 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Health 12.0% 12.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Youth 6.0% 5.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Canadian Constitution Foundation 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Other 4.4% 0.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
Canadian Olympic Foundation 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Other N/A N/A 19.1% Acceptable pay range
Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Environment 12.3% 7.3% N/A Acceptable pay range
Canadian Tire Jumpstart 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Youth 7.9% 7.8% N/A Acceptable pay range
Child Development Institute 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Youth N/A N/A 3.4% Acceptable pay range
CityKidz 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Youth 7.5% 10.2% N/A Acceptable pay range
Compassion Canada 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 5.6% 9.6% N/A Acceptable pay range
Evergreen 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Environment 6.5% 3.8% N/A Acceptable pay range
Frontier College 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Education 4.3% 6.8% N/A Acceptable pay range
Habitat for Humanity Niagara 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Housing and homelessness 11.2% 14.2% N/A Acceptable pay range
International Development and Relief Foundation 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 3.8% 10.0% N/A Acceptable pay range
Islamic Relief Canada 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 2.4% 12.9% N/A Acceptable pay range
Jewish General Hospital Foundation 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Hospital Foundation 4.2% 14.4% N/A Acceptable pay range
Oxfam Quebec 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 7.3% 13.2% N/A Acceptable pay range
President's Choice Children's Charity 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Youth 5.6% 4.2% N/A Acceptable pay range
Salvation Army 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Social Services 7.1% 11.6% N/A Acceptable pay range
The Alex 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Housing and homelessness 4.0% 0.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
United Way Greater Toronto 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Fundraising Organization 5.1% 12.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
United Way of Regina 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Fundraising Organization 3.9% 14.7% N/A Acceptable pay range
War Child Canada 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 2.6% 4.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
World University Service of Canada 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 6.6% 11.1% N/A Acceptable pay range
YWCA Calgary 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Social Services 5.1% 10.3% N/A Acceptable pay range
Filed under: