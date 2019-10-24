Canada’s best charities 2020: Top 100

Canada is one of the best places to live in the world, but there are many social, economic, environmental and health issues that demand our resources and attention. Alleviating poverty, stopping the climate crisis and finding cures for deadly diseases don’t just require spending more money, but spending it wisely. These are Canada’s 100 best charities.

Charity Final grade Financials grade (worth 60%) Transparency grade (worth 40%) Need for donations Category Percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs Percentage of donations spent on fundraising costs Percentage of revenue spent on administration and fundraising Salary of highest-paid employee compared to similar-sized charities Calgary Food Bank 100.0% 100% 100% High funding need Housing and homelessness 3.8% 1.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Boundless School 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Youth 2.9% 7.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Bruce Trail Conservancy 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Environment 11.3% 11.1% N/A Acceptable pay range CanadaHelps 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Other N/A N/A 4.1% Acceptable pay range Chalice Canada 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need International Aid 4.3% 5.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Food Banks Canada 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 2.0% 6.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Indspire 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Social Services 9.9% 13.2% N/A Acceptable pay range The Mississauga Food Bank 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 4.2% 11.4% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way of Calgary and Area 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Fundraising Organization 9.1% 7.0% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way of the Alberta Capital Region 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Fundraising Organization 7.8% 10.4% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way Ottawa 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Fundraising Organization 10.9% 11.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Victoria Hospice Society 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Health 9.6% 13.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Wesley Urban Ministries 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 6.8% 12.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Youth Without Shelter 97.5% 100% 94% High funding need Youth 5.4% 13.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Feed Nova Scotia 97.0% 95% 100% High funding need Housing and homelessness 4.5% 17.2% N/A Acceptable pay range George Hull Centre for Children and Families 97.0% 95% 100% High funding need Social Services 3.6% 17.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Calgary Homeless Foundation 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Housing and homelessness 9.5% 0.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Canadian Foodgrains Bank 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need International Aid 6.7% 8.4% N/A Acceptable pay range Canadian Red Cross 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 2.0% 9.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal) 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Fundraising Organization 6.8% 7.1% N/A Acceptable pay range Children's Cottage Society 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Youth 6.1% 7.5% N/A Acceptable pay range Covenant House Vancouver 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Housing and homelessness 5.1% 14.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Discovery House 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 6.6% 11.2% N/A Acceptable pay range Emergency Relief and Development Overseas 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need International Aid 5.2% 10.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Farm Radio International 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need International Aid 10.0% 8.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Fresh Start Recovery Centre 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Housing and homelessness 3.5% 13.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Hope Air 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 3.8% 13.3% N/A Acceptable pay range MADA Community Center 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 8.9% 2.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Mennonite Central Committee Ontario 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 4.7% 6.5% N/A Acceptable pay range Opportunity International Canada 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need International Aid 3.4% 12.7% N/A Acceptable pay range The Redwood 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Social Services 8.9% 13.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Toronto Foundation for Student Success 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Youth 2.4% 10.4% N/A Acceptable pay range Toronto Humane Society 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Other 7.2% 7.4% N/A Acceptable pay range Trails Youth Initiatives 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Youth 5.6% 5.2% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way of Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Fundraising Organization 7.0% 8.5% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick Region 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Fundraising Organization 8.3% 14.5% N/A Acceptable pay range Youth Employment Services 95.0% 100% 88% High funding need Youth 3.6% 14.4% N/A Acceptable pay range BC SPCA 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need Other 8.7% 16.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Greater Vancouver Food Bank 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 10.6% 17.1% N/A Acceptable pay range Habitat for Humanity Manitoba 94.5% 100% 86% High funding need Housing and homelessness 5.9% 8.3% N/A Acceptable pay range Lookout Housing and Health Society 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 7.9% 15.5% N/A Acceptable pay range Second Harvest 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 2.3% 15.2% N/A Acceptable pay range World Federation of Hemophilia 94.5% 95% 94% High funding need Health 2.0% 18.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Habitat for Humanity Edmonton 94.0% 90% 100% High funding need Housing and homelessness 8.6% 24.1% N/A Acceptable pay range Hospice of Greater Saint John 94.0% 90% 100% High funding need Health 7.7% 23.9% N/A Acceptable pay range 360°kids 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Youth 8.0% 11.4% N/A Acceptable pay range Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Youth 12.3% 10.1% N/A Acceptable pay range Brain Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Health N/A N/A 5.4% Acceptable pay range Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Social Services 8.3% 8.5% N/A Acceptable pay range Homes First 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Housing and homelessness 9.8% 14.3% N/A Acceptable pay range Humanitarian Coalition 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need International Aid 10.4% 5.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Mennonite Central Committee British Columbia 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Social Services 7.2% 8.4% N/A Acceptable pay range Mennonite Central Committee Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need International Aid 8.4% 2.5% N/A Acceptable pay range Mennonite Central Committee Manitoba 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Social Services 5.2% 6.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Momentum Community Economic Development Society 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Social Services 8.4% 2.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Nature Canada 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Environment 3.5% 10.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Our Place 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Housing and homelessness 11.5% 14.8% N/A Acceptable pay range Primate's World Relief and Development Fund 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need International Aid 6.8% 4.0% N/A Acceptable pay range St. Stephen's Community House 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Social Services 8.0% 4.1% N/A Acceptable pay range United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need Fundraising Organization 8.1% 7.1% N/A Acceptable pay range World Renew 92.5% 100% 81% High funding need International Aid 5.2% 8.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Calgary Drop-in 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need Housing and homelessness 3.8% 15.4% N/A Acceptable pay range Central Toronto Community Health Centres 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need Health 13.8% 7.4% N/A Acceptable pay range CODE 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need International Aid 5.7% 19.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Furniture Bank 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need Social Services 6.6% 18.9% N/A Acceptable pay range International Justice Mission Canada 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need International Aid 9.4% 17.5% N/A Acceptable pay range Knowledge Network 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need Education 12.4% 19.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Sleeping Children Around the World 92.0% 87% 100% High funding need International Aid 4.9% 1.6% N/A Underpaid United Way of Winnipeg 92.0% 95% 88% High funding need Fundraising Organization 2.6% 18.1% N/A Acceptable pay range Daily Bread Food Bank 91.5% 90% 94% High funding need Housing and homelessness 3.3% 22.1% N/A Acceptable pay range Nature Conservancy Canada 91.5% 90% 94% High funding need Environment 11.3% 21.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Operation Eyesight Universal 91.5% 90% 94% High funding need International Aid 6.1% 23.9% N/A Acceptable pay range World Vision Canada 91.5% 90% 94% High funding need International Aid 5.8% 21.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Other 11.6% 13.1% N/A Acceptable pay range ALS BC 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Health 12.0% 12.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Youth 6.0% 5.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Canadian Constitution Foundation 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Other 4.4% 0.7% N/A Acceptable pay range Canadian Olympic Foundation 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Other N/A N/A 19.1% Acceptable pay range Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Environment 12.3% 7.3% N/A Acceptable pay range Canadian Tire Jumpstart 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Youth 7.9% 7.8% N/A Acceptable pay range Child Development Institute 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Youth N/A N/A 3.4% Acceptable pay range CityKidz 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Youth 7.5% 10.2% N/A Acceptable pay range Compassion Canada 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 5.6% 9.6% N/A Acceptable pay range Evergreen 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Environment 6.5% 3.8% N/A Acceptable pay range Frontier College 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Education 4.3% 6.8% N/A Acceptable pay range Habitat for Humanity Niagara 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Housing and homelessness 11.2% 14.2% N/A Acceptable pay range International Development and Relief Foundation 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 3.8% 10.0% N/A Acceptable pay range Islamic Relief Canada 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 2.4% 12.9% N/A Acceptable pay range Jewish General Hospital Foundation 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Hospital Foundation 4.2% 14.4% N/A Acceptable pay range Oxfam Quebec 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 7.3% 13.2% N/A Acceptable pay range President's Choice Children's Charity 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Youth 5.6% 4.2% N/A Acceptable pay range Salvation Army 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Social Services 7.1% 11.6% N/A Acceptable pay range The Alex 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Housing and homelessness 4.0% 0.7% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way Greater Toronto 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Fundraising Organization 5.1% 12.7% N/A Acceptable pay range United Way of Regina 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Fundraising Organization 3.9% 14.7% N/A Acceptable pay range War Child Canada 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 2.6% 4.1% N/A Acceptable pay range World University Service of Canada 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need International Aid 6.6% 11.1% N/A Acceptable pay range YWCA Calgary 90.0% 100% 75% High funding need Social Services 5.1% 10.3% N/A Acceptable pay range