Five things that likely won’t happen in 2021

The past year has proven that you never know what’s coming. But these things, you can probably rule out…

1. Trudeau rides the waves

After losing a snap election, Justin Trudeau turns down a job at the United Nations to pursue his true passion in Tofino, B.C.

2. The Queen gets Queer-Eyed

Inspired by Harry and Meghan’s move to Hollywood, the Queen lets her inner self shine as a participant on Queer Eye, Season 6

3. Office plants climb the ladder

Finally relieved of human interference, plants take over abandoned office towers

4. Trump chills out, finally

President Donald Trump renounces politics, retreats to Palm Beach, Fla., and becomes a yogi in pursuit of enlightenment

5. Payette returns to space

Governor General Julie Payette’s workplace gets relocated to the ISS, where she has all the time and space she needs