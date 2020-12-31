Society

Five things that likely won’t happen in 2021

The past year has proven that you never know what’s coming. But these things, you can probably rule out…

1. Trudeau rides the waves

After losing a snap election, Justin Trudeau turns down a job at the United Nations to pursue his true passion in Tofino, B.C.

(Photo illustration by Sarah Palmer and Drew Maynard)

2. The Queen gets Queer-Eyed

Inspired by Harry and Meghan’s move to Hollywood, the Queen lets her inner self shine as a participant on Queer Eye, Season 6

(Photo illustration by Liz Sullivan and Drew Maynard)

3. Office plants climb the ladder

Finally relieved of human interference, plants take over abandoned office towers

(Photo illustration by Lauren Cattermole and Drew Maynard)

4. Trump chills out, finally

President Donald Trump renounces politics, retreats to Palm Beach, Fla., and becomes a yogi in pursuit of enlightenment

(Photo illustration by Liz Sullivan and Drew Maynard)

5. Payette returns to space

Governor General Julie Payette’s workplace gets relocated to the ISS, where she has all the time and space she needs

(Photo illustration by Stephen Gregory and Drew Maynard)

